‘Valorant’ New Agent: Filipino Agent Neon Shows Insane Speed, Electric Powers in Trailer [Skills and Abilities]

Gamers should watch out for Neon, the new Filipino "Valorant" agent being added to the game. Experts analyzed Neon's skillset and suspect she might be another broken agent.

On Wednesday, "Valorant" dropped a pleasant surprise on their social media accounts. It released a two-minute YouTube video for their "newest Manila-born Agent," Neon.



It should be emphasized that "Valorant" teased this agent earlier this year. After the long wait, Neon is expected to drop on the major "Valorant" Episode 4 Act 1 update, which is scheduled on January 12.

Looks like some of you might be faster than our next Agent. Here's an uncropped version to share.

See ya next week! pic.twitter.com/B9wofVpbwE — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 31, 2021

'Valorant' New Agent: Neon Abilities and Skills

At the time of writing, nothing official was released about Neon's skillset. So pro gamers utilized the video trailer to analyze her possible abilities. YouTuber Eggwick shared some of his speculations.

Neon is rumored to be a Duelist Agent, putting her in the same category as Jett and Reyna. Her gameplay revolves around run-and-gun tactics, so players interested in that sort of strategy should try her out.

Eggwick emphasized that Neon's kit is built around speed. Her abilities can be used for quick engage and annoying escapes. However, this implies that Neon is a fast-paced character that requires a lot of player control.

Read Also: Lego Release NASA Rocket Center, Moon Base Set; Sonic the Hedgehog Coming Soon [Release Date, Price, Features]

Neon's passive skill is speculated to be a sprint and slide. This should make movements and placements easier in-game. But be warned that players seem unable to shoot or aim when they are in the middle of a sprint or slide. So these skills should be used for recon instead of engagement.

One of Neon's abilities is a stun grenade. It is a convenient skill that trap enemies for an easy kill. Note, however, that there is a second-long delay before the grenade "explodes," so players have to time their throw.

Another ability on Neon's kit is her twin electric walls, which shows a lot of similarities to Agent Phoenix's skill. Unfortunately, there is no information on the skill like the damage it could deal to enemies or what other uses it could have.

The last skill showcased is what gamers speculate to be Neon's ultimate. When active, Neon temporarily glows, and she loses her firearm in favor of a hitscan laser-like lightning bolt. Eggwick speculates that Neon gains a movement boost on the duration of the ultimate.

Other Deatils About Neon 'Valorant' Agent

As previously mentioned, these are simply speculations made by gamers who watched the video trailer. The skills and abilities listed above are subject to change, so readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

The official skill description and damage scaling for Neon's abilities should be available sometime this month. Interested fans are advised to watch out for updates by following the "Valorant" Twitter page. Note that Neon is just one of the many exciting additions coming to the new season of "Valorant."

Related Article: 'League of Legends' Patch 12.1 Notes: Sona Nerf, Diana Buff, Bug Fixes and More