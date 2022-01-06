Melania Trump NFT: Donald Trump's Wife to Auction Famous White Hat, NFT Drawing [Price, Bidding, Start Date]

Melania Trump NFT named Head of State Collection 2022 will be released this month.

Donald Trump's wife will start selling her own NFT art in online bidding from January 11 to 25, the transaction will be made using the cryptocurrency Solana (SOL).

The Melania Trump NFT bidding was announced through her own website, the auction price will start at 1,416 SOL which is worth $250,000 in US Dollar currency, as stated in Rolling Stone.

Three significant and one-of-a-kind signed artifacts commemorate French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington in April 2018, which was the first of Trump's presidency.

First, she wears and signs a white broad-brimmed, high-blocked crown hat (Herve Pierre, 2018). Second, Melania Trump and Marc-Antoine Coulon signed a watercolor on paper (Coulon, 2021). Third, both signed digital artwork NFT with Motion.

Mrs. Trump requested the wide-brimmed hat from French-American designer Herve Pierre, who wore it when accompanying French first lady Brigitte Macron around Washington.

Physical and digital paintings of Trump wearing the hat, both produced by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, are included in the autographed collection.

According to the Melania Trump website, a "part" of the earnings will go toward computer skills scholarships for foster children.

In response to an email from AFP enquiring about the size of the percentage that will be donated, Trump's office did not respond.

Official State Visit Hosted By Donald and Melania Trump

On April 24, 2018, former first lady and President Trump welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Mrs. Macron, to the White House for their first ceremonial state visit.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron visited the National Gallery of Art after the traditional welcome ceremony and held a joint press conference in the White House. Mrs. Trump attended all of the day's activities wearing her signature broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat, and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit.

Mrs. Trump and President Trump hosted their first state dinner at the White House later that evening.

Melania Trumps's Interest In NFT

As reported by France 24, before 2021 ended, Melania Trump said last month that she will be entering the crypto movement by starting her own website to sell NFTs, which will be her first public initiative since leaving the White House.

At the time, Melania stated that she is happy to introduce her new NFT project, which embodies her passion for the arts and will assist her continued commitment to children through her Be Best campaign.

Through this new technology-based platform, Melania hopes to teach youngsters computer science skills, such as programming and software development, as she believes that they can thrive once they leave the foster care system.

NFTs turn anything from artwork to memes into virtual collectors' items that can't be replicated, due to the blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies.

Last year, NFTs exploded into the mainstream, and they are now traded at major auction houses, producing hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly transactions.

Melania Trump's first NFT was a watercolor of her blue eyes titled "Melania's Vision," which was also made by Coulon. The NFT art was available for purchase for 1 SOL (about $150 at the time) until the end of the year.

