'The Elder Scrolls Online' Teases New Adventure: Trailer, Launch Date, Theories

In the enormous universe of "The Elder Scrolls Online," Bethesda Softworks has announced a new year-long story for 2022.

The new adventure will introduce players to a never-before-seen planet, stories and cultures, as described by Bethesda Softworks.

'The Elder Scrolls Online'

Bethesda will reveal a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure for "The Elder Scrolls Online" later this January. To meet the fans' appetite for the big announcement, the studio released a brand-new cinematic video, which features some breathtaking settings as well as a few teases about what's to come.

The cinematic teaser doesn't reveal any particular fact about the game's next expansion, but there are enough components to keep fans speculating for the next few weeks. Comicbook stated that the big revelation will take place on January 27th at 12 p.m. In addition, it will also be available in Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can access right here, will be live at 10:00 a.m. PT.

'The Elder Scrolls Online' Trailer

While the entire reveal of what's next for "The Elder Scrolls Online" won't happen until later this January, Bethesda has already given players a taste of what's to come. As noted by Gamespot, the cinematic teaser showed three ships on a perilous journey across stormy waters, while a fully armored enemy is watching the approaching ships from a castle.

A brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure is coming. 📜



Tune in to the #ESO 2022 Global Reveal on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST/8pm GMT to get a first look at the upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and more. pic.twitter.com/kDVBxfry8R — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) January 5, 2022

Under the watchful supervision of someone wearing a rather serious piece of armor, the three ships, each likely representing one of TESO's three factions, approached a rocky shoreline.

Furthermore, as speculated on Reddit, the Bretons, a human race of elven origin who are skilled in magic and alchemy, are said to be featured in the next expansion. Fans are also convinced with that theory since the geography fits: High Rock, their home province, is a peninsula with a lengthy shoreline, plenty of rocky, harsh terrain and a number of islands in Tamriel's northwest.

Read Also: 'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes January 2022: How to Claim Free Primogems, What Codes Are Expired?

'The Elder Scrolls Online' New Adventure

Other than that, ZeniMax, a video game holding company, claims that the new adventure will transport players to a previously unknown realm, complete with a new culture to discover and fresh stories to uncover. According to GameSpot, the actual location of that realm is unknown, however, some Elder Scrolls fans believe it could be a journey to Akavir, the region to the east of Tamriel.

If that's the case, the franchisee will have taken a significant step forward. While there is some lore surrounding Akavir and those who call it home, it is much more of a blank slate compared to lore-rich locations like Skyrim or Morrowind.

Nevertheless, "The Elder Scrolls Online" trrailer has already sparked a lot of speculation on the internet. Many people have noticed that the armor that appears around the 43-second mark seems to be Breton in design. The trailer's ships have also sparked some intriguing thoughts. Some have speculated that their location on the map indicates they are on their way to the destroyed continent of Yokuda.

The official Xbox Twitter account responded to the aforementioned Tweet by mentioning becoming "seasick," which could be a hint concerning ship fighting.

Until Bethesda issues an official statement, all of these are just speculations and fan theories. Clearly, the trailer has done a good job of generating anticipation for the big reveal. Fans appear to be very interested to see where the MMO is going, and the trailer's latest rendition of the Elder Scrolls theme has even been applauded.

Related Article: 'Valorant' New Agent: Filipino Agent Neon Shows Insane Speed, Electric Powers in Trailer [Skills and Abilities]