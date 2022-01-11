PS5 Controller Colors Now in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, Cosmic Red! Price, Where to Buy, How to Pre-Order

The new PS5 controller colors--Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple--with their matching faceplates are now available for pre-order. Interested fans are recommended to place their order as soon as possible due to high demand.



Available PS5 Controller Colors

According to The Verge, the original PS5 monochromatic color was once mocked by fans as an oversized router. However, when Sony revealed that the white covers were user-removable, there was a surge of demand for replacements.

Sony eventually introduced a new replacement set called Galaxy Collection. This features PS5 faceplates together with matching DualSense controllers.

Note, however, that there are a few caveats for purchase. The colorful replacements will debut this month, but they will be available on different dates. Some will sell exclusive through the PlayStation Direct marketplace. Also keep in mind that the prices might vary depending on the color.

There are five available colors for PS5 to choose from.

Midnight Black: PS5 DualSense and Cover

Arguably the most popular out of the five colors, Sony released a black-on-black PS5 replacement set with a glossy finish. The set is already available on popular retailers. However, its delivery date is set for January 21st at the earliest. Its replacement covers cost $54.99 and its DualSense wireless controller costs $69.

Cosmic Red: PS5 DualSense and Cover

Cosmic Red replacement set features a two-toned red-and-black design. Its blue-light highlights are especially emphasized with the color contrast. Similar to Midnight Black, the set is already available on popular retailers. However, its delivery date is set for January 21st at the earliest. Its replacement covers cost $55 and its DualSense wireless controller costs $74.

Read Also: Defi Kingdoms Free NFT Game: How to Earn, Is It Better Than Axie Infinity?

Starlight Blue: PS5 DualSense and Cover

Starlight Blue is only available for pre-order. According to DBLTAP, it should be available sometime on January 14 and will be shipped out to customers on the same date. There is no price for its replacement covers and its DualSense wireless controller costs $75.

Nova Pink: PS5 DualSense and Cover

Similar to Starlight Blue, Nova Pink is only available for pre-order. It should be available some time on January 14 and will be shipped out to customers on the same date. There is no price for its replacement covers and its DualSense wireless controller costs $75.

Galactic Purple: PS5 DualSense and Cover

Lastly, the Galactic Purple replacement set will be exclusive to the Sony online storefront. It will be launch with the others on January 14 and is expected to open pre-orders on the same date. Other retailers might sell this set some time on February 11. However, be warned that stocks might completely sell out by then. There is no price for its replacement covers and its DualSense wireless controller costs $75.

Where to Buy PS5 Controller Colors

Although all of these replacement covers and DualSense controllers have different availability status, many of them are already listed on popular retailers. Fans interested are recommended to search for these products on Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. Fans can pre-order ahead (if the option is available) or bookmark the pages for the launch date.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' XP Glitch Gives 300,000+ Experience Points! Special Code, How to Claim It Now