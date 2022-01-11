Mark Cuban Hates Crypto Spam, But He Can Block It: How to Mute Hashtags on Twitter

Billionaire entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban has expressed his concerns about the rise of crypto spams on Twitter, stating that he is willing to pay the social media giant to remove it.

What Cuban does not know is that there is a simple way to mute crypto spams without spending a fortune.

Mark Cuban Hates Crypto Spam, Willing to Pay Twitter to Remove It

With the rise of cryptocurrencies in the world, several people are not happy receiving numerous crypto spams.

In addition to this, it appears that the Cuban is one of the receivers of the said crypto spamming, noting that he is willing to pay Twitter for hashtag and account filters.

I would pay Twitter for a hashtag and account filter. The crypto spam on here is out of control. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 10, 2022

As of writing, the post has more than 30,000 likes.

Replying to Cuban's tweet, Twitter user @Jason58d shared a video showing a simple way to mute several words on Twitter. In the said video, he showed that Mark Cuban could prevent crypto spams without spending a lot of fortune.

Since the media proprietor wants to stop unwanted hashtags, Twitter explained the solution for this issue.

Twitter Mute Hashtag

For those who do not know what the Twitter mute hashtag feature is, the social media giant explained that anyone on Twitter can choose to mute Tweets that include certain words, phrases, usernames, emoticons or hashtags.

Twitter furthered that these Tweets will be removed from their notifications tab, push notifications, SMS, email notifications, home timeline and responses to tweets if they chose to mute them.

However, it is also worth noting that only the alerts and home timelines are affected by muting words and hashtags. With that being stated, users can still find these tweets if they search for them.

Notifications for muted words and hashtags are applied to responses and mentions, as well as any interactions with such answers and mentions, including likes, retweets, subsequent replies and quote tweets.

Moreover, users could also receive notifications solely from those Twitter accounts they followed. If this is the case, users won't be able to mute words or hashtags in these alerts. Even if their tweet(s) include a term or hashtag that is muted, users will still receive such mobile notifications from these accounts.

To ensure its effectiveness, the following rules must be met.

This feature is case-sensitive which means the Twitter user must be specific.

When muting, users can use punctuation within a word or phrase.

When users mute a word, they silence both the word and its hashtag.

Users must put the @ symbol before the name to mute a specific account.

Words, phrases, usernames, emoticons and hashtags can all be muted up to the maximum character limit.

Muting is available in all languages supported by Twitter.

The time length for muting is set to Forever by default.

In the settings, users may see the list of the muted words (and unmute them).

Content that incorporates specified muted words and hashtags will not be included in recommendations sent to you through email or Twitter.

How to Mute Hashtags on Twitter

Since this feature prevents numerous spam alerts, Twitter users must follow the following simple steps to use this feature.

In the Twitter app, select "More" from the side navigation menu, then choose "Settings and privacy." After that, tap the "Privacy and safety" option, then select "Mute and block." From there, choose "Muted words." In the Muted words, select the plus icon. Once selected, type the words or hashtag to mute in the box below. Only one entry may be added at a time. For those who want to silence a word or phrase from their home timeline, choose it from the drop-down menu. Meanwhile, choose Notifications to mute a word or phrase in the Notifications. In terms of privacy, specify from "Anyone" or from "People you don't follow." Once done, select Forever then hit the "Save" button.

