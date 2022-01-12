'BattleBots' 2022 TV Schedule, Judging Matrix and More: When Is Episode 2, What to Expect?

The robot carnage competition "BattleBots" is finally back on Discovery! This new season features revamped judging systems which should address controversial issues from last year.

Full match schedules until February 3 have also been revealed.

For reference, "BattleBots" is a popular American robot combat television series. It features a fantastic set of combat robots that designers build, operate and battle in an elimination-style tournament.

Many applaud "BattleBots" for the smart engineering and physics behind it. On top of that, fans get a lot of hype from watching sparks fly out of cool robots. It should also be emphasized that robot designs are improving with each passing season.

This means that the "BattleBots" Season 6 should have a lot of surprises in the coming days and weeks.



'BattleBots' New Season: Revamped Judging Matrix

According to Movieweb, show organizers hoped to address last season's controversial bouts with a newly outlined judging system. This Judging Matrix scores the competitors based on their damage dealt, aggression tactics and level of control.

A "BattleBots" Facebook post further explained each category as follows:

Minimal Damage: Doesn't reduce the functionality or effectiveness of the Bot.

Doesn't reduce the functionality or effectiveness of the Bot. Moderate: Reduces the effectiveness of the drive, defensibility or weapon system of the Bot.

Reduces the effectiveness of the drive, defensibility or weapon system of the Bot. Significant: Eliminates the functionality of the drive, defensibility or weapon system or reduces the effectiveness of two or more systems of the Bot.

Eliminates the functionality of the drive, defensibility or weapon system or reduces the effectiveness of two or more systems of the Bot. Massive: Eliminates the functionality of at least two systems of the Bot.

The post concluded with the statement, "we don't want to spoil anything, but the Matrix system worked extremely well this season. Will there still be controversial decision, of course. But the new Matrix puts us well on the road to more consistency and objectivity."

Read Also: Social Security Benefits Update: How to Check How Much You'll Get This January 2022?

BattleBots 2022: Schedule of Episodes

According to the "BattleBots" official web page, there will be four incoming matches. All episodes will air on Discovery and Discovery Plus at 8 to 10 PM local time. The list of episode release dates are:

January 13 (Episode 2): I Like Big Bots (That Will Not Die)

I Like Big Bots (That Will Not Die) January 20 (Episode 3): Ducks, Dragons, Killer Snakes - What a Zoo!

Ducks, Dragons, Killer Snakes - What a Zoo! January 27 (Episode 4): Out With the Old

Out With the Old February 3 (Episode 5): LET'S UPPERCUT TO THE CHASE!

Since the competition is still progressing, it is hard to determine which of the robots will remain for the championship. For now, fans are recommended to bookmark the website and watch out for more updates.

'BattleBots' Championship

In the previous iteration of "BattleBots," the series ended in an epic way after End Game took the Giant Nut trophy. The robot, famous for its bar weapon spinning in the middle overpowered Whiplash in one of the best finale's of the series.

Other BattleBots were awarded after the series, with the most noteworthy being Valkyrie taking home the Most Destructive Award. Other awards include Skorpios winning the home the Founders Award, Rusty as the Rookie Robot of the Year, and Chomp getting the "Grant Imahara" Award for Best Design.

Related Article: Does Amazon Pay You for Late Guaranteed Delivery Dates? Yes, Here's How to Make a Complaint