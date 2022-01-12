The Sandbox Crypto Price Surge: $10,000 Investment in January 2021 Now Worth $1.1 Million!

The Sandbox crypto price is now at $5.20, however, SAND was just priced at $0.040 in January of 2021.

SAND also reached an all-time high of $8.40 in November 2021, according to CoinMarketCap.

In 2021 and until now, the price of SAND has soared continuously. Over the last year, a $10,000 investment in The Sandbox has grown to more than $1.1 million, with returns of 11,200%.

The continued growth is even more surprising since The Sandbox crypto popularity has plummeted by more than 40% from its peak late last year.

More About The Sandbox Crypto

According to Cryptoglobe, Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget are the founders of The Sandbox, while the Animoca Brands is the head company of The Sandbox crypto.

Animoca Brands is a well-known investor of blockchain, crypto, and NFT related companies, which includes the most sought-after names in the industry, such as Harmony, OpenSea, Bitski, Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs (NBA Top Shot), and Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity).

The company started with the aim of creating and developing a broad portfolio of numerous popular brands from blockchain and traditional games, such as Doraemon, WWE, Power Rangers, Disney, and MotoGPTM.

With this goal in mind, Animoca Brands was established in January 2014 by Yat Siu and David Kim.

Binance described The Sandbox as a digital environment built on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Sandbox allows its players to own, create, and monetize their gaming experiences.

It also allows its players to develop their own digital assets through NFTs, make them available in the marketplace, and game integration through Game Maker.

The Sandbox Crypto- Investment

As recommended by The Motley Fool, The Sandbox crypto is a coin worth noting to invest in for investors looking to get their bearing started in the crypto investing industry.

Even with a positive price of $5.19 from a previous high of $8.40, this recent drop may appeal to those interested in investing in the cryptocurrency of the metaverse-driven future.

For traders and investors who believe the rally is just getting started, this could be a good time to buy a 40% reduction.

Looking at the recent statistics on The Sandbox's growth might help put the enormity of this market potential into perspective.

The digital real estate purchases have surpassed $100 million in the last month. The Sandbox also debuted its Alpha NFT collection, which received a lot of positive feedback.

For investors, the unveiling of Sandbox Alpha alongside the Alpha NFT collection is a major event.

On The Sandbox platform, this multi-year project intends to be the next edition of the metaverse. Around 5,000 customers have been given early access to this portion through an exclusive pass thus far.

The Sandbox Metaverse

The Cultural Hub is the most recent addition of The Sandbox crypto to the metaverse that has a lot of people piquing interest.

Over the last two days, there has been a lot of buzz about it, with the film, music, entertainment, acting, professional services, finance, real estate, and gaming are all represented at the cultural hub.

As reported by BTC Manager, the Sandbox continues to gain interest from its audience due to its unique variations of collaborations.

Part of these creative collaborations is with huge names like Snoop Dog and Adidas.

Since this Sandbox is collaborating with well-known brands, people who trust those brands will be more likely to incorporate the metaverse into their life.

With that, the number of partnerships being formed is increasing, and it now exceeds 165 at this time.

