Samsung Galaxy 22 Leak Hints Major Price Increase; Galaxy Tab 8 Also Getting More Expensive? [RUMOR]

New leaks suggest that incoming Samsung devices will have astronomical prices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will reportedly start at $899, while the Galaxy Tab S8 will be at $1,090.

Be warned, though, the higher variants with better RAM and storage options will definitely be more expensive.

Samsung is one of the leading companies in the smartphone industry. It arguably has some of the best smartphones with top-of-the line features at a justifiable price. This is why many fans are looking forward to their next-generation flagship devices.

However, Samsung might have upgraded more than just the product specs.

Samsung Galaxy 22 Rumors: $899 Price Tag

This latest leak came from an unverified source. Leaker KFC Simp is someone who doesn't have a track record for Samsung leaks, so readers are advised to take in this information with a pinch of salt.

KFC Simp tweeted about the "S22 series and Tab S8 series." Their price list is as follows:

Galaxy S22: $899

$899 Galaxy S22+: $1,099

$1,099 Galaxy S22 Ultra : $1,299

: $1,299 Galaxy Tab S8: under $850

under $850 Galaxy Tab S8+: $900-1,000

$900-1,000 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: around 1,100

The leaker said there might be more variant options for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, like better storage and cellular connectivity. The price is implied to increase accordingly.

TechRadar tried to make sense of the eyepopping Samsung Galaxy 22 price tags. It theorized that the Galaxy S22 series might switch the smartphone back cover from plastic to glass. S22 Plus is expected to feature standard upgrades like a new chipset and an improved camera.

Lastly, the S22 Ultra added cost might be due to its extra S Pen and slot feature.

Read Also: iPhone Malware Security Warning: New Fake Shutdown Trick Lets Hackers Spy on You!

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Price: All Variants

Another report from TechRadar elaborated on the new price leak for the Galaxy Tab S8 series. It listed out the price for three incoming variants, which are all taken from the website Appuals.

Tab S8 (8GB RAM & 128GB Storage): $780

$780 Tab S8 (8GB RAM & 128GB Storage & 5G Connectivity): $950

$950 Tab S8+ (8GB RAM & 128GB Storage): $1,010

$1,010 Tab S8+ (8GB RAM & 128GB Storage & 5G Connectivity): $1,190

$1,190 Tab S8 Ultra (8GB RAM & 128GB Storage): $1,190

$1,190 Tab S8 Ultra (12GB RAM & 512GB Storage & 5G Connectivity): $1,380

Notably, the TechRadar and KFC Simp leaked prices are relatively close to each other. However, the leak consistency is not a viable method for checking its accuracy.

It is also worth mentioning that some of these prices were sourced from European data miners. As such, the USD conversion might be inaccurate between different regions.

Fans do not have to wait long to validate these prices. According to an earlier article, these latest Samsung gadgets might debut later this January or early February.

As previously mentioned, all information listed above are unofficial leaks to the retail price. Information is subject to change at any time.



