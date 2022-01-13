'Monster Hunter Rise' Crashing on PC: Major Causes, How to Fix Issue

New reports are coming in about the "Monster Hunter Rise" crashing on PC. Fortunately, there are workarounds available to resolve the issue.

After the long wait, Capcom finally released "Monster Hunter Rise" earlier this year. The action-hunting multiplayer role-playing game is available for PC via Steam. This is the sixth installment in the long-running "Monster Hunter" series.

It is worth mentioning that "Monster Hunter Rise" was initially designed for the Nintendo Switch console. As such, running the game on a different platform like a PC can cause some issues on its launch.

'Monster Hunter Rise' Crash Issues

In the last few hours, many players started reporting various game issues. Some of their complaints are as follows:

"Failed to load saved data" in-game.

please fix i just want to play the game pic.twitter.com/ryhVbVQiV2 — ZINOTSUNE ⚡🫧 (@Zinotsune) January 13, 2022

"Failed to save" bug.

I would like a ETA for the "Failed to Save File" bug, I cannot play the game I paid for. — GiantsFanboy (@HarutoIm) January 12, 2022

Game launch and system crash:

One fan found the source of the problem. They said, "the problem isn't it failing to save, but that for some reason can't read what it has already saved."

"failed to save" bug: found source.



Watching the actual save file location while going through the starting process, it creates a save file "data00-1.bin" then loops the process.

The problem isn't it failing to save, but that for some reason can't read what it has already saved. — CeramicDoll (@CeramicDo11) January 13, 2022

Get Droid Tips pointed out that the problems lie in the game's system. Capcom developers might have forgotten to optimize the game from a Switch system to the PC settings, which creates all these types of bugs and errors. Ultimately, developers have to fix the issue on their end.

How to Fix 'Monster Hunter Rise' Crashing on PC

According to Gamepur, "Monster Hunter Rise" might also crash because of AMD graphics card issues. Fortunately, they proposed a few solutions to fix the problem. Players are recommended to follow the tips in proper order, meaning they should try the first step before moving to the next suggestion.

1. Players must compare the game system requirements to the PC's hardware settings. Details like RAM and GPU will be essential for running the game.

2. Players must add "Monster Hunter Rise" on the antivirus program exception/exclusion list. This is because antivirus programs tend to block the game's system from downloading essential files.

3. PC users should grant "administrator privileges" to Steam and the "Monster Hunter Rise." This ensures that the game's launch is prioritized in the system.

4. If the issue is not fixed, players should check on their PC's video and graphics driver from the "Windows Operating System." Ensure that all these programs are updated to their latest version.

5. Players are also recommended to adjust their graphics driver settings and computer power settings to match up with their device's capabilities. Selecting the lowest graphics settings should significantly improve performance.

6. Similar to graphics drivers, players should also ensure that they have downloaded and updated their DirectX program. Afterward, they should update their "Windows Media Player" codecs.

7. Try verifying the game's cache in the Steam program. Be warned that the game might take some time to recover its files.

8. Lastly, try uninstalling and reinstalling "Monster Hunter Rise." This could help users ensure that they are running the latest game version on their device.

Hopefully, these workarounds will help players resolve the "Monster Hunter Rise" crashing issue while they wait for a more permanent solution in the next game patch.



