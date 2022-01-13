'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Netflix, Disney Plus: When Will Tom Holland's Film Be Available for Streaming?

Will "Spider-Man: No Way Home" release next month on Netflix and Disney Plus?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was released on December 17, 2021. However, it is still continuously showing in multiple countries around the world exclusively on theaters.

However, fans may soon enjoy the new Marvel movie in the comfort of their own home as the digital streaming of the recent "Spider-man" film will be released soon, and fans can start to pre-order it.

The star-studded blockbuster film has earned more than $1.5 billion since hitting the theaters last year.

The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios blockbuster starring Spider-Men Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire has become a global box office, and became the eighth highest-grossing film of all time.

Where to Stream Spider-Man Films

In February, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will finally be available for digital purchase.

The film will be available in different options, from SD (standard definition), HDX (high definition), and 4K UHD (ultra high definition).

The streaming pre-orders are now available for $19.99 each on iTunes, Google Play, the Microsoft Store, and Vudu. When fans pre-order the movie, it will be automatically added to their digital library when it becomes available on release day.

It is reported that the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" was earlier scheduled for Feb. 28, according to an altered listing on Fandango's Vudu app, as per HITC.

The recent "Spider-Man" franchise isn't the only Spidey movie available for purchase.

An 8-Movie bundle is also available for purchase to fans who want to binge-watch the entire series, from the first "Spider-Man" trilogy by Maguire, "The Amazing Spider-Man" double feature starring Garfield, and Holland's "Homecoming" trilogy.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Netflix

Disney and Sony signed a multi-year content licensing arrangement for US streaming in mid-April 2021. This includes Sony's new movie releases' TV rights.

From 2022 to 2026, the agreement included all Sony Pictures films released after the Pay 1 TV window.

This agreement on the signed contract isn't necessarily as favorable for avid "Spider-Man: No Way Home" fans.

According to BGR, the contract implies that Sony films would only be distributed in a precise order.

It will be firstly released in the theaters, next would be a digital copy for at-home streaming, and after then would that lastly released on Netflix through a Pay 1 window.

After the three order has been released, only then will Sony movies be available to Disney Plus and Hulu members.

That implies it will take around nine months for a Sony film to reach Disney Plus, which houses all MCU films other than the Spider-Man movies.

Sony and Disney did not release an official announcement referencing the "No Way Home" film when it publicly shared the deal with Disney Plus.

However, reading from the context of it, it is somewhat assumed that the contract agreement signed by both parties applies for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Disney Plus arrival.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Streaming

As stated in Comicbook, unfortunately, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Netflix and Disney Plus release will not be available instantaneously.

The film is anticipated to debut on Lionsgate's Starz first, then later on Netflix, due to the movie's streaming rights.

"No Way Home" and the other Sony "Spider-Man" films could be included in Disney+ in 2023 as part of a 2021 contract between Sony and Disney.

Again, for avid fans, the movie is now available only for pre-orders just yet, at $19.99 on video-on-demand (VOD) services like Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

