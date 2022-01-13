Wordle Tips and Tricks: Best Word to Star, How to Solve Your Word Fast

A word-guessing game, called Wordle, has burst in popularity in recent weeks. For this reason, numerous people want to know more about some Wordle tips to easily answer the puzzle word of the day.

Wordle Tip: Best Word to Start

According to The New York Times, Josh Wardle built the game as a gift for his girlfriend, Palak Shah, who enjoys crossword puzzles. From November 2021 to January 2022, the number of daily gamers increased from 90 to 300,000, then to 2 million and counting.

Moreover, the creator also told The New York Times (via Parade) that he thinks "people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun. It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It's just a game that's fun."

He also told The Guardian that he's delighted that Wordle has become popular during the COVID-19 pandemic because this is a simple way to spread enjoyment and bring people together in a safe environment.

One of the said players is the American comedian and TV host Jimmy Fallon, stating that he is addicted to the word-guessing game.

Since numerous people have been getting hooked by Wordle, they also want to know more about any Wordle tips to easily guess the word of the day.

On the other hand, in an article released by programmer and game designer Tyler Glaiel, who attempted to find the greatest possible first word, it appears that one of the best words to try is "ROATE."

Wordle Tricks to Solve Word Fast

For those word game enthusiasts who are tired of seeing gray boxes, Cnet shared the following Wordle tips and tricks which might be useful.

Choose the Wordle First Word Properly

The Wordle first word is, without a doubt, the most crucial. For this reason, a player must choose a term with three vowels and five separate letters to enhance the value of their opening gambit.

Some of the said Wordle's first words to try are orate, media and radio.

Do Not Re-Use Gray Letters

At the lowest part of the Wordle, the board is a keypad that indicates whether letters are green, yellow or grey. Green letter means the letter is correct and in the right place, while yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place.

Gray, meanwhile, means the letter is not in the word. If a letter has become gray, the player should never re-use it. However, coming up with five-letter words that are not made up of letters that are already attempted might take some time and effort.

Re-Use Green and Yellow Letters

Letters sometimes occur twice. However, letters frequently reappear, as seen by the correct responses in the past for words like cool, sissy, abbey and ferry.

Apart from these tips and tricks, it is also worth noting that there is only one puzzle word every day and players must wait until the next day to acquire a new puzzle if they have made a mistake.

Additionally, players must also keep in mind that everybody is working on the same puzzle which means it is easy to inform anyone and talk about the puzzle for the day.

Lastly, players can easily share their game results on social media. However, it will only show the colored box.

