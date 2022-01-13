Tesla Cybertruck Release Date Update Sparks Major Concerns: It's Not Coming in 2022?

Tesla enthusiasts awaiting for the much-anticipated Cybertruck this year may have to hold their excitement a little longer.

After eagle-eyed observers spotted that the automaker removed mentions of 2022 from its Cybertruck website, hopes for a Tesla Cybertruck release date this year seems lost, Gizmodo reported.

Tesla Cybertruck 2022 Mentions Removed From Website

This deletion of any reference to 2022 as the Cybertruck release date, which likely happened late last year, was first noticed by Mashable in a report. Tesla had also previously removed any mention of pricing and model information as early as October 2021.

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019 as what CEO Elon Musk described as the "armored personnel carrier from the future." However, the truck had been scoffed and mocked after its "indestructible" windows were obliterated when the prototype model was first unveiled, and when it hit a traffic pylon as Musk drove it after having dinner in Malibu.

Tesla indicated that it was supposed to begin production of the Cybertruck in 2021, but the automaker pushed it back until 2022. With the removal of mentions about 2022, this timeline seems to be uncertain as well, although Tesla or Musk has not released any official announcement on the matter.

In his 2019 announcement, Musk first promised that the Cybertruck would tow up to 7,500 pounds and carry a payload of 3,500 pounds in its bed, with the base model costing around $39,900. But these promised specs were left unrealized, with the projected release date as its latest disappointment.

Tesla was said to have plans of manufacturing the Cybertruck in its Austin, Texas factory, but the automaker has yet to confirm it.

Elon Musk's Latest Cybertruck Disclosure: '4-Motor Variant to Drive Diagonally Like a Crab'

Musk's most recent disclosure about the Cybertruck was tweeting a "4-motor variant" that has independent motors at each wheel. Musk said the Cybertruck will have both front and rear-wheel steering that would "not just (turn) like a tank (but) drive diagonally like a crab."

He said the four-motor variant will have an "independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel." This will replace the $69,900 3-motor version as the Cybertruck's top-of-the-line model.

Tesla took out all information about the Cybertruck from its website following production delays that started in October last year. Musk first revealed in November 2019 that the Cybertruck will feature single, double and triple motor configurations, and it will be made of stainless steel that is used in rockets. Musk had claimed there have been several hundred thousands of orders since Tesla began the pre-order process.

After it muted news on production efforts, Tesla was also supposed to enhance the concept Cybertruck vehicle by updating on new specs and pricing, but delays have continued.

Tesla had since lagged behind such truck offerings as the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV in terms of specs. These trucks feature quad-motor individual engines powering each wheel, as Musk promised in the yet-to-be manufactured Cybertruck.

