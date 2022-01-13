'Monster Hunter Rise' PC Co-Op Guide: 3 Easy Steps to Play Multiplayer With Friends, Other Players Online

One of the best upgrades in "Monster Hunter Rise" PC is its multiplayer feature. This lets players group up, hunt monsters and complete quests together.

It is important to note that quest progress is shared among group members. There are three easy steps to set up and start a "Monster Hunter Rise" co-op game.

According to AOTF, the "Monster Hunter Rise" multiplayer system is very straightforward. Players must interact with Senri the Mailman to create or join a multiplayer lobby. However, be warned that there are a few limitations to the game mode.

How to Activate 'Monster Hunter Rise' Multiplayer

First, players must ensure their systems are connected to the internet. Players with bad connectivity might encounter problems when searching for the right lobby. Next, players must interact with Senri the Mailman, the cat NPC in the middle of Kamura Village. Afterward, players need to do these three steps:

Create or join a lobby Enter the Gathering Hub and post a quest Join quest

When interacting with Senri, players can create or join a lobby by clicking on "Play Online." When creating a lobby, players are advised to put a four-digit passcode to prevent random strangers from joining the team.

After a lobby is created, the leader can send invites to their friends to join in the co-op. They can do this by clicking on "Friend List" and clicking on their online friends. There should be an option saying "Send Lobby Invite." If the friend accepts the invite, they are officially inside the lobby.

Once all the members have accepted, they must meet up in the Gathering Hub. Members can search for missions they can play together in the Gathering Hub quest counter. Be warned that village quests can only be done solo, so do not accept those kinds of quest.

After selecting a quest, the player must post it on the Quest Board. Other members should interact with the Quest Board and click on "Join Hub Quest."

Lastly, players can teleport and meet up in the quest area to start their hunt together.

'Monster Hunter Rise' PC: Does It Support Crossplay?

Unfortunately for "Monster Hunter Rise" players, the game does not support crossplay function between Nintendo Switch and PC version.

According to Nintendo Life, Capcom developers released a statement saying, "we've heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for (Monster Hunter Rise), but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support."

This means players who have already started playing on Switch can't save their progress or interact with other players on PC. They have to commit to a fresh start if they really want to play with their friends.

"Monster Hunter Rise" was exclusive to Switch until this week, when it finally reached the PC platform. Hopefully, there might be more improvements to the game in the coming weeks.



