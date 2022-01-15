'Call of Duty: Warzone' Whitelist Failure Error: 1 Way to Fix Annoying Issue

The "Call of Duty: Warzone" Whitelist Failure Error has been experienced by numerous players in trying to log in through the mid-season update.

A variety of balance changes, new weapons, and a new operator are some of the changes expected to be patched from the "COD Warzone" bug through the newly released update.

Included in today's #Warzone update:



Your Playlists for the next three weeks! pic.twitter.com/KtfcdiUyF9 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 13, 2022

Unfortunately, players raise their annoyance on Twitter, they have reported that the Whitelist Failure appears as they log in.

An error code has appeared, and these long-awaited fixes have come at a price as it ruined the excitement of eager players wanting to get on the game and try the new update.

The Whitelist Failure Error appears to be linked to players' inability to connect to servers.

The recent upgrade seems to have triggered the error causing some players to be unable to join at all.

It was reported by DBLTAP that players must be whitelisted in order to join servers.

'Call of Duty: Warzone' Whitelist

Raven Software's "Call of Duty: Warzone" can be played through Solos, Duos, Trios, or Quads.

Furthermore, the game has features allowing more than 150 players to play the game all at the same time. Although occasionally, a limited-time game is accessible to the players allowing 200 gamers to play together.

With the "Call of Duty: Warzone's" recent mid-season update, players were ecstatic with the adjustment and additional weapons in the game.

Several bug fixes were included in the version implemented by the update, according to Gamepur.

While the update is meant to fix numerous bugs in the game, it has also introduced a new bug known as the Whitelist Failure error.

Players are faced with an error message stating that they are not online or logged into their account when they first start the game.

Raven has yet to comment on the flaw, leaving users to question how they can fix the problem and resume playing the game.

Read Also: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Netflix, Disney Plus: When Will Tom Holland's Film Be Available for Streaming?

'Call of Duty: Warzone' Whitelist Failure Error fix

It is seemingly stated that restarting the game several times will fix the "Call of Duty: Warzone" Whitelist Failure error problem, according to MSN.

Some have claimed this is due to IP bans. Although IP bans are ineffective, this error seems to be a bug as players are able to get past this login error after a couple restarts. - @MavriqGG @charlieINTEL has also offered an explanation for the error in a reply on this thread. pic.twitter.com/reipvUEeoG — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) January 13, 2022

However, this solution may vary from case to case as some users stated that it only took them one try to address the new "COD Warzone" bug and some players took multiple tries to resolve the issue.

Raven Software will undoubtedly be on the case to implement a more permanent remedy, especially given how quickly after the mid-season update it was released.

Up to this point, this appears to be the only solution that has been documented.

If players try to restart their devices, it might have a huge chance of being fixed. If players do not choose to give it a try, they can patiently wait until Raven Software issues a fix.

Keep an eye on the official channels for timely updates.

Warzone Pacific Season 1 Download Size

Last Wednesday, Jan. 12, Raven Software's "Call of Duty: Warzone," reloaded its season 1 by releasing it via live update.

The live event was scheduled for 10 PM PT | 1 AM ET, Jan 12, for all the players.

According to Dexerto, written below are file sizes of the update across each platform:

PlayStation 4: 4.8 GB

PlayStation 5: 4.8 GB

Xbox One Series X / S: 5.1 GB

Xbox One: 5.1 GB

PC: 3.9 GB (Warzone Only) and 8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare®)



Related Article: 'PUBG Battlegrounds' 15.2 Update: Release Date, New Tactical Gear, Tutorial Mode