Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs, Release Date, Price: 1TB Storage Option Leaked, Tougher Screen Revealed!

Over the previous months, several leaks and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S22 specs have circulated online. Now, according to the latest speculations, the said device will include a 1TB storage option and a tougher screen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specs

To further emphasize the specs, Samsung Galaxy S22 is reported to include a single punch-hole selfie camera in the center and uniformly small bezels around the display, per 91 Mobiles. Meanwhile, the power and volume buttons are said to be located on the right panel of the device.

In addition, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are expected to include a triple camera arrangement on the back, with an LED flash on the right-hand side of the vertical camera setup. While the S22 Ultra may have a quad-camera configuration.

Moreover, Tom's Guide added that the primary camera on both S22 and S22 plus is rumored to equip 50 megapixels.

With regards to its front camera, several reports also stated that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would include a 10MP camera with a 3X telephoto zoom lens, replacing the old 3x hybrid optical zoom.

Aside from this, the South Korean-based technology company is reported to be testing the Galaxy S22's potential to capture 8K video at 60 frames per second. If this leak is true, this would be an upgrade over the Galaxy S21 Ultra's maximum frame rate for 8K video, which is 24fps.

The Teal Mango reported that Samsung Galaxy S22 specs will also include a 5G connection, dust and water resistance to IP68, an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C connector with up to 45W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Storage Will Have 1TB

In terms of Samsung Galaxy S22 storage options, Lets Go Digital reported recently that a 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is in the works.

This storage option was also corroborated by a well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal, tweeting that a 1TB variant of the S22 Ultra will be released. However, this variation may only be available in a few countries. Ishan also stated that main European areas will very probably get a 1TB storage option.

I can confirm that there will be a Galaxy S22 Ultra variant with 1TB Storage but Samsung might release it in only select regions. Important European markets will surely get it. https://t.co/QSaed40FPD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 15, 2022

Apart from these rumored specs and storage options, another recent Samsung Galaxy S22 leak hinted a tougher screen on all its variants.

All Samsung Galaxy S22 Variants Will Have Tougher Screens

In the recent tweet of another leaker @UniverseIce, they revealed that all Samsung Galaxy S22 variants will have Gorilla Glass Victus Plus.

S22/S22+/S22 Ultra

ALL

Gorilla glass victus + — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2022

Corning introduced Gorilla Glass Victus approximately a year and a half ago, and it was first introduced to Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, as well as several tough devices, per Dev Discourse.

However, it is unclear whether this applies to both front and rear parts. For those who do not know, Victus was present on both sides of the S21 Ultra. Even if Samsung utilizes an earlier version of Gorilla Glass for the back panel, it will be an improvement over the S21 and S21 plus's plastic backs.

Corning stated that "Gorilla Glass Victus survived drops onto hard, rough surfaces from up to 2 meters. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses, from other manufacturers, typically fail when dropped from 0.8 meters."

The company added that the scratch resistance of Victus is four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Samsung Galaxy S22 release date rumors suggest that it will be launched around February, with an announcement expected on February 9. It is said to be available for purchase on February 25, per Tom's Guide.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 is unknown, although the Samsung Galaxy S21 started at $799. Recent talks said that each model's price would jump by roughly $100.

