Is 'Resident Evil Outrage' Real? It Might Have Just Been Replaced by 'Resident Evil' Switch

According to reliable leakers, Capcom canceled their 2022 "Resident Evil Outrage" game. Instead, they are reportedly working on "Resident Evil Revelations 3."

Most fans are probably familiar with the rumors surrounding the "Resident Evil" franchise. In particular, leakers teased last year that Capcom was working on a game called "Resident Evil Outrage." An insider recently revealed that the project might have been canceled. Instead, Capcom might be working on their "Revelations" spin-off series.

Is 'Resident Evil Outrage' Real? Rumors and Leaks

According to Dexerto, "Resident Evil Outrage" was first leaked by Bioharzard Declassified, which was later shared by Aesthetic Gamer aka Dusk Golem. Both had a track record of reliable leaks, which added weight to their announcements.

Aesthetic Gamer aka Dusk Golem tweeted that "Revelations 3 is coming out within a year of Village's release date, either late 2020 or early 2021. It probably won't be called Rev 3, the name we know it as is "Resident Evil Outrage."

(2/2) very least. Releases as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations, along with Village, almost definitely going to be a Switch timed exclusive.



But that'll be announced later this year, for now Village is deserving of the attention, and out in just a few months now! — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 14, 2021

Fans initially speculated "Resident Evil Outrage" would be unveiled in the 2021 Tokyo Game Show. However, since it did not happen, the leaker assumed an extended release date to 2022.

Gah, I stupidly still think we're in 2020 with 2021 next year, switch Resident Evil Outrage to late 2021, early 2022. https://t.co/jA19FWjy5i — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 14, 2021

However, a Nintendo insider recently debunked these rumors. He gave out two exciting announcements regarding the incoming game.

Reliable leaker Nate the Hate said fans should "forget about Resident Evil Outrage" because its development was "officially canceled." He said the game was actually a separate project from the "Resident Evil" franchise.



Nate the Hate emphasized that "Resident Evil Outrage was never 'Resident Evil Switch.'" The "Resident Evil Outrage" was supposed to be a multiplayer, multiplatform game for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Whereas the "Resident Evil" Switch is the actual project connected to the Revelations series.

Nate the Hate admitted, "details on it have been very difficult to come by," per ComicBook. This created a lot of confusion among leakers about the two "Resident Evil" projects.

'Resident Evil Outrage' Release Date Canceled, New Capcom Project

It is worth noting that the "Resident Evil" series is Capcom's second-biggest franchise in the market and is consistently releasing new installments. Yet, it never officially announced "Resident Evil Outrage," "Resident Evil Switch," or "Resident Evil Revelations 3." This led fans to speculate that these are all working titles that are subject to change.

As Nate the Hate pointed out, not much information is available on the incoming "Resident Evil" game. Rumors teased it might feature Rebecca Chambers, a survivor from the original "Resident Evil," however the theory is strictly speculative.

Keep in mind that all information discussed above is taken from leaks and rumors. At the time of writing, nothing official was confirmed about the game. Fans interested in reliable information are recommended to wait for Capcom's announcement, which might drop later this year.

