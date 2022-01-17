Excel Spreadsheet Tips 2022: 5 Tricks You Should Know to Make Your Life Easier

Are you tired of manually typing everything in an Excel spreadsheet? Fortunately, there are ways to simplify and organize your data without breaking a sweat.

Excel Spreadsheet

Excel is a spreadsheet program that allows you to organize and calculate data. It can analyze data, calculate statistics, create pivot tables and display data in charts and graphs, per Computer Hope.

For instance, you could also develop an Excel spreadsheet that creates a monthly budget, monitors related costs and organizes the data interactively by criteria.

Since an Excel spreadsheet has a lot of benefits, numerous people are curious to know more about the tips and guides for easier use.

5 Excel Spreadsheet Tips 2022

5. Use Macros

Guru99 stated that Excel Macro is a recording and replay tool that simply captures your Excel actions and replays them as many times as you wish. Macros are a type of computer code that runs in the Excel environment, but you don't have to be a programmer to use them.

By default, a macro does not function across all spreadsheets you produce. Instead, a macro is tied to the workbook where it was made.

To simplify, macros are commonly used to automate tasks.

PCMag reported the key is to choose "Personal Macro Workbook" in the "Store macro in" section when recording the macro. To do so, head to the File tab, select Options, click Customize Ribbon, then check Developers in the Main Tabs box, then click OK.

4. Flash Fill

Another Excel spreadsheet tip to try is the Flash Fill. This feature will quickly fill a column depending on the data pattern found in the first column.

If the first column has all phone numbers formatted as "2125034111" and you want them all to appear like "(212)-503-4111," you should start typing it in the format you desire. Through this, Excel will detect the pattern by the second cell and present what it believes you want.

This can be used with numbers, names, dates and so on.

3. Organize Data for Each Column Easily

In case you are organizing details of a person, a LinkedIn video showed how you can easily manage it in just a few keyboard shortcuts.

In the said video, there are three columns on-screen such as the raw data, first name, last name and birthdate.

Since manually typing is time-consuming, the LinkedIn clip demonstrated that you must first fill out the needed details on each column. Once typed, you should highlight one row below then press "Ctrl + E."

By doing this, Excel will automatically detect the format you wish to do.

2. Easily Select Data

In a spreadsheet with hundreds of thousands of rows or columns, there are faster ways to choose data than moving the cursor with the mouse.

One of the said easiest ways is by pressing the "Ctrl + Shift (arrows)" buttons.

To select huge numbers of data, hold down "Ctrl + Shift" while clicking on the first cell you wish to choose, then use the "down arrow" to acquire all the data in the column below, then "up arrow" to get all the data above, or left or right arrow to get all the data in the row.

Aside from this, you could also use "Ctrl + Shift + End" to select all the cells. While "Ctrl + Shift + (asterisk)" select the whole data set of a cell but ends at blank cells.

1. Quick Analysis

If you are not sure what formula you'd like to implement to your data in Excel, use the Quick Analysis menu to swiftly check through suggestions.

To do so, select the data and then select the "Quick Analysis" box in the lower right corner. A menu will appear, with choices to apply conditional formatting quickly, generate charts, manage totals, show sparklines, and more.

