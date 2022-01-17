'WWE 2K22' Pre-Order Leak: Cover Athlete, Undertaker Immortal Pack Bonus, Early Access Date

The "WWE 2K22" pre-order details and freebies have been leaked online. Apparently, fans who buy the game early can get the Undertaker Immortal Pack, MyFaction perks and bonuses, and MyFaction EVO cards.

Fans waiting on the highly anticipated "WWE 2K22" also finally got their first look at the game's cover star, which features Rey Mysterio. Technik News writer Nils Ahrensmeier revealed the details on his Twitter account.

Exclusive first look at the #W2K22 Cover, pre-order soon pic.twitter.com/d7BhmgbrKk — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

'WWE 2K22' Pre-Order Bonus: The Undertaker Immortal Pack

Ahrensmeier also shared a lot of "exclusive information" regarding the "WWE 2K22." He said the three-day early access period would start on March 8. The game is said to come out in both Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. The premium variant includes extra freebies like the Undertaker Immortal Pack and a Season Pass.

Okay okay, here's some more exclusive Information.

Pre-order Bonus: WWE 2K Undertaker Immortal Pack. When It's Your Yard It Hits Different. Lay down chokeslams as The Deadman. — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

According to the leaker, the "WWE 2K22" Undertaker Immortal Pack will include three Undertaker personas in the bundle. These are Phantom Mask Undertaker, Lord of Darkness Undertaker and Boneyard Match Undertaker. Lastly, note that the pre-order bonus includes MyFaction EVO cards for Undertaker, and MyFaction perks and bonuses. The game will also be available in a "WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition."

The WWE 2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack is included in the WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition and WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 16, 2022

The source notably has some track record for leaks on games and technology. However, it is still very possible for this game cover to be fake, so readers should take in this information with a pinch of salt. There is currently no information regarding the game's price.

'WWE 2K22' Gameplay and Features

According to GamesRadar, the incoming title should feature a huge improvement when compared to its predecessors. It emphasized that "WWE 2K22 retains 30,000 moves, and adds 5,000 new ones, while all existing strikes have been recaptured and retimed."

Gamers in the community echoed the sentiment with their comments on the "WWE 2K22" official trailer.



Some said the new game seemed to retain "the best aspects from old SvR (SmackDown! Vs Raw) games." One fan said, "WWE 2K22 looks promising." Another fan was happy to point out that user interface is getting an update, so players can adjust the avatar's weight and skin tone.

Keep in mind that these are only some of the most exciting features to look forward to.

It is also worth noting that a few new fighters have been added to the game. Some of these are Austin Theory, Kay Lee Ray and Raquel Gonzalez. GamesRadar speculates that veterans like Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt will be missing from the current roaster.

Be warned that the information above is taken from leaks and rumors, so it is still subject to change. Fortunately, the wait might not take too long. New updates might officially be revealed later this week.

