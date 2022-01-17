Konami 'Castlevania' NFT: Price, Biggest Sale, Where to Buy

"Metal Gear" and "Silent Hill" publisher Konami welcomed the new year by auctioning off 14 pieces of digital artwork based on classic "Castlevania" games as part of the promise they gave to their fans.

To commemorate the series' 35th anniversary, they launched their first-ever "Konami Memorial NFT collection."

NFTs are non-fungible tokens, that are unique non-interchangeable units of data, which allows users to own, buy, and sell digital items, such as in-game items, music, or digital artworks.

Video Game Chronicles stated that the Konami NFT artworks are sold with an average price of $12,000.

The Konami's "Castlevania" NFT and all of the Konami Memorial collection were sold in an auction via OpenSea on Jan.12 at 17:00(US East) until Jan.14 at 21:00 EST (US West).

Dracula's Castle for 'Castlevania' NFT

The Konami NFT Memorial Collection auction was composed of game scenes, BGMs, and drawn visuals, with all of the 14 unique artworks that were sold.

Konami was able to have earnings of $162,000 USD in total.

According to Nintendo Life, one of the collections became the center of attraction and became the highlight of the auction: it is a JPEG from the original "Castlevania" game, the Castle of Dracula.

The NFT art was bought at a hefty price of $26,000.

In addition, as one of Konami's gifts towards the buyers and now holders of "Castlevania" NFTs, the names of the winners from the auction will be displayed on their website for 10 months.

Read Also: Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: 5 Biggest Celebrities Who Invested in Unique NFT Collection

Konami Issued An NFT Disclaimer

Around 3 a.m EST on January 15, as seen on VGC, the entire collection has already sold out.

Other Memorial Collection artwork sold through OpenSea also includes multiple gameplay videos from "Castlevania" and virtual posters.

However, even with those short clips, someone spent more than $17,000 on buying one of these gameplay montages.

Konami will most certainly make more money from releasing and selling NFTs in the future, as the firm can collect a royalty of up to 10% on every sale of its NFTs in the future.

Meanwhile, with every NFT sold, the platform OpenSea gets a 2.5% commission.

Following this Memorial Collection, Konami has more NFT plans.

Upon digging, unfortunately, as Kotaku has pointed out, minors aren't allowed to purchase any of these NFTs.

Furthermore, upon buying, Konami also stated that they will not be responsible for the NFT returns the artworks will give out.

It stated that the NFT buyers bought isn't guaranteed to be around in the future, stating:

"Konami will only be responsible for granting the use of the NFT and purchaser benefits for the NFT and will not provide any guarantee for the NFT itself. (e.g. continuity, compatibility with other services.)"

Open Sea and Kanomi Earnings

As stated above, a Memorial Collection NFT was sold for $17,518 in the form of a 3-minute highlights movie compiled from multiple "Castlevania'' gameplay.

However, the montage videos aren't the only highlight as next to it is the "Circle of the Moon," a popular series installment, which also sold for over $17,000.

Related Article: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Netflix, Disney Plus: When Will Tom Holland's Film Be Available for Streaming?