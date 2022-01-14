Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: 5 Biggest Celebrities Who Invested in Unique NFT Collection

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs that is now worth billions in the Ethereum blockchain.

The popularity of Bored Ape Yacht Club didn't just entice investors, traders, and NFT enthusiasts, it also garnered the attention of entrepreneurs, artists, and athletes, on top of the long list of BAYC owners.

Eminem

Eminem whose real name is Marshal Mathers popularly holds BAYC #9055. Aside from being a rapper and entertainer, he is also known as an entrepreneur.

Fortune reported that Eminem's Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT art has been bought with a price tag of 123.45 ETH which equates to $462,000. The rapper, just like any NFT or Bored APe Yacht Club owner, quickly made the expensive art a profile picture on Twitter.

One of the world's greatest rappers of all time looks like he has been involved in NFTs for a long time now. The purchase was made in the first week of January as reported on Jan. 5, and his recent BAYC #9055 is now a part of his collection.

At some point, Eminem was speculated to own the Shady Holdings on Open Sea which displayed 22 NFTs back then. The widespread popularity of NFTS is becoming more undeniable, it is so undeniable that it even caught eyes with the famous Detroit-native rapper Eminem bought the NFT art from Twitter user @Gee__Gazza, who had openly expressed his hope that Marshall would one day possess it. Fast forward for a couple of months, Em bought the Ape from him for a hefty sum at the start of 2022, which definitely made his dream a reality.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has boarded the Bored Ape Yacht Club with Ape #7990. Curry wasn't the first notable athlete to buy a Bored Ape, but he was surely the most prominent one when he joined in late August last year.

The NBA Star of The Golden State Warriors purchased the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT price was worth 55 ETH which is about $180,000. Later on, Curry was seen hanging out in the project's official Discord server shortly after the purchase.

Notable traits of the Ape Curry bought include blue fur, zombie eyes, and a tweed suit. Just like multiple NFT holders, Curry currently uses his Bored Ape as his Twitter profile picture.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Under Armour, Curry also debuted his Stephen Curry NFT sneakers.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul has long been known as an influencer and YouTuber to rave about his positive support and enthusiasm in NFTs and cryptocurrency along with his brother Jake Paul. He owns the Bored Ape Yacht Club Ape #1442 along with many others as seen in his OpenSea account.

Logan Paul has been vocal about his NFT collection on Twitter.

The famous Youtuber does not just own NFTs from Bored Ape Yacht Club, he also owns multiple CryptoPunk NFTs. As reported in Benzinga, the amount paid for his Ape was worth 34 ETH and it is now projected to be worth more than double that in Ether tokens.

Paul's Ape is distinguished features include DMT fur, 3D spectacles, and a captain's hat.

Steve Aoki

The artist, EDM DJ, and Benihana heir Steve Aoki own numerous NFTs, including a CryptoPunk and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Aoki has BAYC #8716.

He has been interested immensely interested in the arts in the crypto and NFT space. His enthusiasm lead him last year to collaborate with the prominent Sotheby's Metaverse auction along with Paris Hilton and all the well-known artists in the space. with artIn 2021,

With that, Aoki also launched his own NFT line.

In addition, he's been a part of the NFT community for longer than other celebrity Ape owners are. BAYC #8716 was purchased by Aoki for 49 Ethereum.

Mark Cuban

As reported by Decrypt, according to community resource The Bored Ape Gazette, billionaire investor, Dallas Mavericks owner, and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban received his Bored Ape as a present in May.

He's kept it since then, despite soaring prices, and even put it on his own Lazy.com NFT gallery profile. Aside from the NFT art collection he has, Cuban is also known as a huge supporter of Dogecoin and has invested in a number of NFT and crypto-related businesses.

