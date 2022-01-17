'Dying Light 2' Trophy List, Max Stats, Collectibles Leaked; Devs Promise Years of Update

Techland's "Dying Light 2" is an upcoming open-world zombie game that fans are highly anticipating, and it is coming their way soon.

"Dying Light 2" has garnered attention and buzz over the gaming community due to the longevity of the game's release.

Some gamers had mixed emotions about it being too hard due to the long hours dedicated in order to finishing the game.

Techland's 'Dying Light 2'

According to PC Gamers, "Dying Light 2" will receive at least five years of post-launch support from Techland, including new events, locales, stories, and in-game stuff, based on the game's official Twitter account.

There's been some buzz recently about Techland's boast that it will offer up to 500 hours of content for completionists to work through as promised by the developers on filling it up with years of update.

Winning the Game and Trophy List

Gamers are now starting to put the effort into working on how to unlock the game's Platinum Trophy since the game's launch on PlayStation 5 and PS4 is coming fast in a few weeks' time.

If players are looking to secure their win upon the release of the new game, Exophase released a complete guide of gongs now available for viewing.

Although it is important to note that upon viewing the lists, players might find nuggets of information that will spoil them the game.

There are trinkets for locating all collections, activating all windmills, metro stations, and opening every airdrop, in addition to finishing the story.

Push Square reported that in addition, players would need to concentrate on improving their numbers, including fully upgrading their parkour and combat abilities, as well as maximizing their health and stamina.

Join a co-op session and kill 100 monsters with at least two other players present, which are two of the simple requirements needed to acquire the two Trophies for co-op play.

"Dying Light 2" will be released for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on Feb. 4.

Game Location

In the game, weapons will degrade as players use them, so fighting will most likely be hand-to-hand combat based, and it will feature a first-person perspective.

Crossbows, shotguns, and spears are some of the long-range weapons available to use.

The weapons that gamers will use can be upgraded through blueprints and other items, which are gained when players break down other weapons.

The playing field map will be four times much larger than the original game.

Everything will take place in The City, which is located in Europe and can be freely explored by the gamers.

Just like the first game, the zombies will be low in the daytime and more aggressive at night.

In addition, this game promises added new zombies.

VG247 stated that in the final Dying 2 Know episode, it was seen that just like the first game, players can play with others in two to four-player co-op.

In co-op, one player will serve as the host, and progress achieved in co-op will be carried over to their own game, but those that the players play with will be allowed to keep their progress and goods obtained.

The host player will have the final decision and enter a team's choice when coming up against choices in the game, however, all the players included will also be able to have a suggestion about how the game goes.

