The popular manga and anime franchise "My Hero Academia" will have a new spin-off in the form of a new free-to-play battle royale video game, as revealed by Bandai Namco.

"My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble" is the name of the new video game, or at least it appears to be until an official English announcement is made, and it will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam at some point in the future.

According to what has been revealed thus far about the game via ComicBook, "My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble" will put eight teams of three players against one another for a total of 24 players every battle.

Beta Testing of MHA Ultra Rumble

Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Asui, Uraraka, All Might, Cementoss, Mt. Lady, Shigaraki, Dabi, Toga, and Mr. Compress are among 12 the villains and characters that will be tested out and participate in a restricted beta test for the PlayStation 4 version of the game in Japan in early February.

However, according to the official website, when the video game is officially released, players can expect more playable characters to be available.

According to HITC, "My Hero Academia" fans residing in Japan can none sign up for the Ultra Rumble battle royale closed beta testing.

The game's gameplay trailer has been revealed, and it looks fantastic.

On the surface, it's a 24-player battle royale that most people will equate to "Fortnite," but it also has exciting superhuman skills to go along with the show's superhero theme.

As reiterated, when it is finally released, the game will be free to play among all players across the world.

My Hero Academia Release Date

There hasn't been an official and confirmed date on when will the game be released publicly for everyone to enjoy.

However, the battle royale game will be released on Feb. 2 under beta testing.

This "MHA" restricted demo will run till Feb. 6.

The game will be playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch once it is released.

About the 'MHA' Battle Royale Game

"My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble" is a battle royale-style action game that pits eight teams of three against each other on a vast arena to see who reigns supreme.

The battlefield is based on the Unforeseen Simulation Joint (USJ), a large facility utilized by the United States Army, high to prepare future heroes in a variety of settings.

The teams will search the field for goods and equipment to help them improve their "Quirk" superpowers.

Silicone Era stated that the level 4 Ice Wall is much larger and more durable than a Level 1 wall, as demonstrated by the example of Shoto Todoroki.

This means Quirks become more powerful depending on the items gathered.

With that, to ensure they have the best upgrades their respective characters can employ, players are allowed to trade their items between themselves.

MHA Ultra Rumble Trailer and Characters

The clip also stated that certain "My Hero Academia" characters will appear in "Ultra Rumble."

Shoto Todoroki, Katsuki Bakugo, and Izuku Midoriya are all extensively featured. Tsuyu Asui and Ochako Uraraka, their classmates, are also present.

All Might, Cementoss, and Mt. Lady all show off their abilities in Pro Heroes, with Mt. Lady being able to use her size-changing ability to transform into a gigantic.

The League of Villains is represented by Himiko Toga, Mister Compress, Dabi, and Tomura Shigaraki, who are all playable antagonists.

