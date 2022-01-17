iPhone SE3 Leak Reveals Major Design Change! [Specs, Release Date, Price and More]

The latest iPhone SE3 leak showed a major design change! Aside from this, the said device is also expected to be the cheapest iPhone that has 5G connectivity and an A15 Bionic chip.

iPhone SE3 Leak Shows Major Design Change

According to BGR, Apple's first big tech release in 2022 will be the third-generation iPhone SE.

The general assessment currently appears to be that the Cupertino-based technology company will forgo a major redesign this year. Additionally, the iPhone SE 3 is said to feature updated internal components but will appear identical to the 2020 generation.

In collaboration with TenTechReview, Tech leaker David Kowalski posted a video on Twitter, showing the computer-aided design (CAD) of the iPhone SE3.

Here I'm back with renders again! Exclusive view of #Apple #iPhoneSE3 2022 based on leaked CAD drawings. + dimensions. Thanks to my partners at TenTechReview - https://t.co/DrhBABUn8X



Enjoy guys! Video is coming up soon! pic.twitter.com/ZSa5zylbYn — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) January 14, 2022

To further emphasize the iPhone SE3 design leaks, from the back, the anticipated iPhone SE3 appears to be nearly identical to the 2020 iPhone SE, with a single rear camera lens, measuring 8.2mm. Moreover, the iPhone SE3 appears to have the same proportions as the iPhone SE2, measuring 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm.

Amusingly, the front part of the new SE version showed that the tech giant has opted for the notch over the large bezels and home button. Overall, the images showed that the iPhone SE3 has similarities with the iPhone XR. The only difference is that the iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch display, which was significantly larger than the iPhone X.

With regards to its dimension, TenTechReview reported that the next iPhone SE will sport a 5.69-inch display.

TenTechReview also provided a disclaimer in its report, stating that the source of Kowalski clarified that "the notch isn't still 100% confirmed."

Furthermore, the power button and SIM tray are said to be located on the right side, while the volume buttons and silent mode switch buttons will be on the left side.

On both sides, there will be speaker grills and a lightning port on the bottom.

iPhone SE3 Specs

In addition to the iPhone SE3 leaks circulating on the internet, Macotakara claimed that the next iPhone SE will be powered by the A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 13. As a result, the iPhone SE 3 might be the quickest low-cost phone available.

For those not in the know, the iPhone SE (2020) used the same A13 processor that powered the iPhone 11.

Aside from the A15 Bionic chip, Tom's Guide also noted that the 5G connection is another major enhancement expected for the iPhone SE3.

iPhone SE3 Camera

Through Apple's computational photography, the iPhone SE 2020 shoots decent photographs, despite the fact that it only has one lens.

In addition, Tom's Guide also anticipates that the iPhone SE 3 would include an ultrawide lens. In comparison with the Pixel 5a, Apple could add a night mode to the iPhone SE 3.

The iPhone SE 3's front camera might also use an improvement since the selfie camera of the present SE phone only equips 7MP.

iPhone SE3 Release Date and Price

According to reports so far, the iPhone SE3 release date is expected to be in early 2022. This event, which is likely to be a virtual display, is rumored to take place in March or April.

With regards to its price, it is predicted to be similar to the current iPhone SE, which costs $399.

