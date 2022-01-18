Worried About Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Battery Draining Fast? Major Reasons, How to Fix It

Are you worried about your Samsung Galaxy S21 battery draining fast? Luckily, there are few ways to fix it and prevent it from occurring.

Major Reasons Why Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Battery Drains Fast

Last January 2021, the South Korean technology company introduced the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The said device is equipped with Android 11 and an Exynos 2100.

In terms of its battery life, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has 5,000 mAh while the Galaxy S21 Plus contains 4,800 mAh. The standard version of the S21 series only has 4,000 mAh.

Additionally, this device also sports a 120Hz AMOLED display, outstanding cameras and a good charging speed. Aside from these, several Samsung consumers were also hooked by its competitive affordable starting price of $800.

Despite how good the device is, it is worth considering that some Samsung users are worried about the fact that their Samsung Galaxy S21 battery drains fast.

To begin with, you must first consider the factors why is your battery draining fast.

The Mobile Query stated some reasons behind this issue, including the overuse of devices and using the mobile phone while charging.

To emphasize, many individuals utilize their phones for a variety of tasks, such as making long-distance calls, regularly capturing photos and videos and using social media apps. These are just a few reasons why your phone's battery drains quickly over time, and this is completely normal.

Apart from device overuse, it is also tempting to use the device while charging. For instance, few people communicate and play with the said device, therefore, it is a major issue. It causes battery overheating and slows down the functionality of your phone.

How to Fix Samsung Battery Draining Fast Issue

Samsung clarified that it is always encouraged to connect the device or mobile phone with the original Samsung-approved charger included in the product's box.

Using an old charger with a new device may result in the charger providing less power to the new device. It may also not charge or take longer to charge.

"Note that the different devices have different required charging current and thus it must correspond with the chargers output charging current," Samsung furthered.

The tech giant also recommended closing all applications on the smartphone and turning off mobile data or Wi-Fi while charging. However, if the draining issue still occurs, the company suggests rebooting the device into safe mode to diagnose the issue.

You may need to restart the device after shutting it down to activate the safe mode.

When you see the Samsung logo, press and hold the volume down key until you see the lock screen. By doing this, safe mode will appear in the lower-left corner of the display when the lock screen appears.

"By activating the safe mode we have just disabled the third party application and no data have been lost. You may need to keep an eye on the device for 2-3 hours and watch the battery consumption if the issue is solved or not," the South Korean technology company advised.

How to Make Your Battery Last Longer

In case you are wondering how to make your battery last longer, Asurion shared the following steps to do so.

Limit the number of push notifications you receive

Change the settings for your location services

Background activity must be decreased

Change the brightness of your screen

Change your screen timeout options

Check for updates to the operating system

You must have extreme temperature protection for your phone

Check to see if your phone has a connection

