‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Guide: 2 Ways to Get Daedric War Celebration Event Tickets

The Daedric War Celebration, is icking off next Thursday, Jan. 20, and will be "Elder Scrolls Online's" first event of 2022.

The first fragments of this year's morphing collectible will also be included as an offered reward along with multiple other rewards as celebrated in the game.

Taking players back to old zones for unique new rewards will be the opportunity that the upcoming "Elder Scrolls Online" Daedric War Celebration will have.

'Elder Scrolls Online' Daedric War

Every year, the "Elder Scrolls Online" hosts special events to honor past DLCs, such as the Daedric War Celebration, which honors the Morrowind Chapter, the Clockwork City DLC, and the Summerset Chapter with special rewards, event-themed activities, and overworld modifiers that encourage players to return to these locations.

Daedric War Celebration

From Jan. 20 through Feb. 1, The Daedric War Celebration event in The "Elder Scrolls Online" will be live and will commence streaming.

For adventurers that perform various actions in Morrowind, Summerset, and the Clockwork City, there will be reward boxes that will be available.

Either by purchasing the DLC packs separately or by having an active ESO Plus subscription, players will need to first begin earning rewards to acquire event tickets they would need and be able to access locations.

Once that's done, players can pick up the Guidance for Guides quest from the in-game Crown Store or the NPC Calonir outside the Impresario's tent.

According to True Achievements, Daedric War Spoils and Glorious Daedric War Spoils prize boxes will be given out throughout the event.

Complete the introduction mission, kill creatures, slay Delve and World Bosses, open lootable containers (treasure chests, safeboxes, etc), collect harvesting nodes, close Abyssal Geysers, and defeat the trial bosses in Halls of Fabrication, Asylum Sanctorum, and Cloudrest to earn Deadric War Spoils.

'Elder Scrolls Online' Event Tickets

Players can get one ticket from either Morrowind or Clockwork City dailies, and the other ticker from Summerset dailies, these are the two Event Tickets players can acquire.

However, some players might find it challenging since it is impossible to acquire both tickets in only one zone, given the difficulty, for each DLC if it hasn't already been completed, players need to prepare their intro quest.

A total of 26 Event Tickets will be possibly acquired since the event lasts for 13 days.

All Elder Scrolls Online holidays require Event Tickets, which are used to purchase particular rewards from the event Impresario, which can usually be located outside the gates of most large cities.

Event Tickets for the Daedric War Celebration can be obtained in two ways: by completing daily quests in Morrowind and Clockwork City, and by completing daily quests in Summerset.

Here are where you can find dailies, as reported by Game Rant.

Ashlander and Morag Tong daily may be found in Ald'ruhn, north of Balmora, and the Temple Canton of Vivec, respectively, in Morrowind. To gain access to Ashlander dailies, complete the quest "Ancestral Ties" in Ald'ruhn. Morag Tong dailies do not require a pre-requisite quest. Players might find these summerset dailies in all three dailies in Alinor's city, either in Rinmawen's Plaza or outside the Alinor Royal Palace. These dailies do not require a pre-requisite mission. All four Clockwork City daily may be found in the Brass Fortress, either in Slag Town or inside the Fortress. To unlock all dailies, complete the task "Lost in the Gloam."

