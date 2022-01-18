Garmin’s Fenix 7, Epix 2 Release Date: Solar, Sapphire Solar Editions, Improved Battery Life, and More!

Garmin has a variety of wearables not just for every athlete, but also for every user who participates in a variety of sports or is health conscious.

After a long period of time, Garmin is releasing the Fenix range, which is designed for serious multisport athletes, whereas the MARQ collection is designed for luxury watch collectors.

ZDNet stated that the Fenix 6 series was first released two and a half years ago, and the Fenix 7 has been eagerly awaited by Garmin fans.

The Fenix 7 series appears to bring improvements and features to the Fenix 6, making it a reasonable upgrade.

Garmin Fenix 7 Specs

Garmin fans will be familiar with some of the features of the new Fenix 7 smartwatch.

The 42mm Fenix 7S, the 47mm Fenix 7, and a 51mmare the three sizes of the Fenix 7X watch line-up, with available Solar Editions and Sapphire Solar Editions for variants.

However, for the Fenix 7S and 7, the regular watch model is made of fiber-reinforced polymer.

For extra durability, the display of the Sapphire Solar Editions upgrade the materials to titanium and a sapphire display.

Solar charging will be available in all three sizes, according to Garmin.

Furthermore, Garmin claims that both watches feature 54% more solar surface area than the Fenix 6X Pro, which equates to longer battery life.

The 7S's maximum battery life is 90 hours with GPS enabled and 162 hours with solar charging, according to Garmin.

With solar, the numbers grow from 136 to 289 hours for the 7.

The company claims that the 7X will last 213 hours or 578 hours with solar power.

Nevertheless, these are all estimations, and your real results will be highly dependent on your specific needs.

As seen on Garmin's official website, Garmin Fenix 7 will be released on Jan. 18 and should be available for purchasing now.

Read Also: Apple iOS and iPadOS 15.2.1 Update, Bug Fixes: Should You Upgrade Now? Check What iOS 15.3 Can Offer

The Fenix 7 Watches

In addition to the new upgraded features of Fenix 7, Gamin also added an L5 frequency range for better accuracy in challenging GPS environments.

Although the watch will be compatible in supporting every major satellite system.

As reported by The Verge, the US government stated that L5 is one of three modernized GPS signals for civilian use that, have higher power, greater bandwidth, and advanced signal design.

Aside from that, the watches will also both have touchscreen capabilities and at the same time, still have their control buttons.

Fenix 7S, Fenix 7, and Fenix 7X are the available variations of sizes for the Fenix 7. This comes with the option of choosing for standard, solar, and sapphire solar (new for Fenix 7) models.

The smallest Fenix 7S model has a starting price of $699.99.

Garmin Epix 2

The Epix, on the other hand, is a mixture of multiple featured from the Fenix 7 series with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display.

In 2015, Garmin released the first-generation Epix, which had a color touchscreen and mapping capabilities.

According to CNET, the second-generation Epix is a circular watch with most of the same capabilities as the Fenix 7 series, including real-time stamina and navigation tools.

It lacks an LED flashlight and does not support solar charging, unlike the Fenix 7X.

The Epix provides six days of battery life with the always-on display and 16 days with raise-to-wake when used as a conventional smartwatch.

Related Article: NASA Rover's Search for Life on Mars Allegedly Lead to Discovery of Frog-Like Rocks on Red Planet?