'God of War:' How to Access Northri Stronghold, Collectibles; Hotfix to Repair 'Out of Memory' Error

"God of War," Sony's largest gaming release to date, received a 97 percent rating from critics and avid players, with over 9,500 "overwhelmingly good" reviews.

One of its intriguing side missions is located in North Stronghold where players gather collectibles. This game may have overall positive feedback, however, players reported 'out of memory' errors experienced in the game.

How to Access Northri Stronghold

As stated by PC Games, Northri Stronghold is located in the northwest corner of the Lake of Nine to Northri Gorge. Players need to successfully finish several quests for Sindrito before they can enter the Northri Stronghold. Furthermore, to access Northri Stronghold, the story goal "A New Destination" should be finished victoriously, and also, Fafnir's Hoard, one of Sindri's side tasks (or favors).

Once a player has successfully finished these tasks and quests, Sindriwill offers the player a new side mission called "Family Business" wherein the player will be granted the entry stone for Northri Stronghold after accepting the mission.

How to Collect Northri Stronghold Collectibles

The "God of War" Northri Stronghold Collectibles focuses on all of the collectibles found in Northri Stronghold.

Players must gather all eight collectibles in this region. Presented below is an organized list of collectibles in a logical order so that when players first enter the area, they can collect them all while still pursuing the campaign's primary path.

Here are the 8 Northri Stronghold Collectibles according to Powerpyx and Games Hedge:

Favor 1/1 (Family Business) - It's Sindri's 2nd quest and the player may trigger this collectible at any of the shops after finishing the first quest "Fafnir's Hoard". This may also still be done after the story. Mystic Gateway 1/2 - As the players follow the path to Northri Stronghold, they will pass by the mystic gateway as the first gate opens using the key Sindri granted to the players. Raven 1/2 - To find the raven, park the boat at Sindri's shop when you arrive at Northri Stronghold. Turn around. The raven can be found at the entrance sitting and looking at the water. Shop 1/1- This is easy to locate. Sindri's shop is in the same area as the raven. Mystic Gateway 2/2- the mystic gateway can be found beside Sindri's shop.

Read Also: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Whitelist Failure Error: 1 Way to Fix Annoying Issue

Hotfix to Repair 'Out of Memory' Error

According to Ginx TV, few players have complained that they are unable to begin their adventure through Midgard due to an "Out of Memory" problem.

Those using 12th Gen Intel CPUs with integrated graphics have been experiencing the "Out of Memory" error. Some have disabled their graphics card to help solve the problem.

Those who purchased the game through the Epic Games Store can use this workaround. On Windows PCs, you can disable the graphics card by following these steps:

Select the Start icon and click Run. Find the pop-up box, and type devmgmt.msc and select OK to bring up the Device manager Find Display Adapters that will be needed to click the arrow in order to expand Below this option, the graphics card should pop up. Right-click on the graphics card and choose "Disable Device"

However, there are still many gamers who have been unable to locate a viable solution. Hence, the developer has provided a hotfix that can be downloaded via Steam. To receive the hotfix provided, players must first authenticate into their Steam account.

Follow the procedures below to find the "Experimental Branch" hotfix:

Find the game in your collection by going to your Steam Library and select "Home." Right-click the game to bring up a sub-menu, then click "Properties" and "BETAS." To download the hotfix, select "experimental" from the drop-down menu.



Related Article: 'My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble' Releasing Free Battle Royale Game: Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, Steam