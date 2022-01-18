Bobby Kotick Net Worth 2022: Did Activision Blizzard CEO Get Richer After Microsoft's Acquisition?

Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard in a $70 billion deal is a signal for new opportunities for both companies. It gives Activision Blizzard the chance to kick out its infamous CEO, who has been charged with allegations of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. Note, however, that Bobby Kotick's net worth 2022 is expected to be of substantial amount.

Activision Blizzard CEO: Bobby Kotick

Kotick is a widely-disliked figure in the gaming industry because of the numerous allegations against him and the toxic workplace conditions in Activision Blizzard under his watch. The Verge explained the "culture of constant sexual harassment" in the company that was only discovered last year.

In one instance, Kotick reportedly kept to himself the fact that a former female employee was raped by her male supervisor. He was also charged with harassing one of his assistants and eventually threatening to have her killed. In another case, a flight attendant from a private jet he co-owned complained against him. After dropping the statement, "I'm going to destroy you," he fired her.

Be warned that these cases are only some of the many allegations filed against him. The growing notoriety under his name eventually prompted the company to act against Kotick.

Activision spokeswoman Helaine Klasky said the company "fell short of ensuring that all of our employees' behavior was consistent with our values and our expectations," per Forbes.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard $70 Billion Deal

According to Eurogamer, a Microsoft spokesperson said in a press release that "Bobby Kotick will continue to serve as CEO of Activision Blizzard, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to further strengthen the company's culture and accelerate business growth."

The statement implies that Kotick is expected to officially leave the company after Microsoft finishes taking over the company. This is because of the new system, where Activision Blizzard and all its employees will soon report to Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, after the transition period.

Bobby Kotick Net Worth 2022

According to Forbes, Kotick's approximate net worth is around $870 million. Note that this evaluation was conducted before the CEO officially leaves the company.

Since his exit from Activision Blizzard will include a departing payout, the number is expected to grow even further. Unfortunately, it is hard to determine by how much.

New System and Activation Blizzard Management

It is worth noting that Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard includes the publisher's various development studios, franchises and 10,000 plus employees. This will also include some of the most successful video games in the world like "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Candy Crash."

This new management teases a lot of potential for Microsoft gaming and particularly on its Xbox battle game pass. Some gamers already speculate big changes coming to the Xbox game library and game exclusivity trends in the incoming months. More details for these changes might be available later this year.



