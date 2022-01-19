'Call of Duty: Warzone' Anti-Cheat Working? Hackers Convinced of Damage Nerf!

Apparently, a new anti-cheat system has been added to "Call of Duty: Warzone," where flagged accounts get their damage significantly nerfed mid-game. These cheaters can shoot up to 50 bullets, and it's still barely enough to break armor!

Many gamers have complained over "Call of Duty: Warzone" and its toxic community in these past few months. This is because of the numerous cheaters who use malicious programs to kill other players with inhumane accuracy. Developers promised to resolve the issue, and some of their results have been recently celebrated on the internet.

'Call of Duty: Warzone' Anti-Cheat Update

The Ricochet anti-cheat kernel-level bit of software was a surprise to many players because it was a mandatory patch. This software promised to stamp out as many cheat players as possible through ban waves. More recently, according to gamers, Ricochet silently added a new code on its systems in the patch over the weekend.

Without any official notification, developers apparently decided to slow down cheaters on the field. They reportedly deployed a program to nerf the damage output of any flagged account, regardless of their gun.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" player Joewo experienced this change first hand in his livestream earlier this week. He pointed out that the cheater hit him over "50 times," and yet his health bar barely went down, per CALDERA clips.



A few gamers also celebrated this system upgrade on the Warzone Reddit channel. Some commenters discussed how a cheater could still "empty a full magazine, without recoil or a single bullet missing" and yet are unable to kill an enemy.

Based on the video released by Headdband, cheaters can still kill even with the damage nerf. However, they will need a hell lot of bullets to do it.

COD Warzone Cheaters Spotted

According to VG247, the cheaters are not taking this new update well. Cheat providers are also having a hard time finding their way around the anti-cheat program. One cheat provider explained the issue in CharlieIntel.

The cheat provider said that the Ricochet system often flags accounts that have "inhuman super accuracy." Once flagged, the nerf automatically applies to the account. Because the nerf implementation is on the backend of the system, there is "little that can be done about it."

The cheat provider suggested temporarily reducing the "accuracy slider" on silent aim to make the cheaters appear legit. They hope it would be enough to convince Ricochet to remove the flag, but the strategy has yet to be tested effectively.

Although the Ricochet anti-cheat system is a great strategy, it still has some room for improvement on other aspects. Some honest players are feeling worried they will be flagged mistakenly. Others pointed out that Ricochet might not work on all cheaters, especially against those who use wallhack instead of auto-aim.

Hopefully, "Call of Duty: Warzone" developers continue to improve the game in the coming months.

