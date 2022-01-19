'Valorant' Rank Up: How to Move Up From Iron to Radiant Faster

"Valorant" is a game that requires a certain level of expertise when it comes to climbing up the ladder of Iron to Radiant tier.

"Valoran"t ranking up can be a daunting task, most especially to players who have not had extensive experience in tactical shooting before.

The ranking system of the game is a little complex, especially for newbies.

According to Alphr, the system is similar to other multi-player ranking systems, but there are a few major characteristics that are exclusive to Riot Games.

'Valorant' Ranking System

To begin with, players can't just go into competitive/ranked mode on the spur of the moment.

To play the game in competitive mode, players must first finish 10 unrated matches. To unlock this new option, users just needed to complete 20 unrated games when they originally appeared.

Furthermore, it is easier to complete games than it is to complete matches as trolls and smurfs saturated the matched tournaments, causing a slew of issues.

Riot Games responded by "upping" the unlocking requirements in the form of match completions in response to potentially problematic players.

However, it is indeed not a perfect solution to address the problem, but finishing matches demands far more focus and commitment than simply entering into a few simple matches.

'Valorant' Guide For Tiers and Ranks

The game follows 8 tiers in its ranking system. With that, here is the list from the highest to lowest ranking tier.

Radiant (known as "Valorant" before) Immortal Diamond Platinum Gold Silver Bronze Iron

How To Rank Up 'Valorant' Fast

When it comes to "Valorant" rank up, players should take into serious consideration in what way or method do they want to rank up in the game.

Players could choose from 5 stacks, Duo, or Solo.

However, players must note that Solo, Duo, and 5 Stacks, "Valorant's" competitive rank queue are weighed equally the same with wins and losses.

With that, here are a few strategies on how to rank up in Valorant, as recommended by Steele Series.

1. Looking for a compatible set of teammates

It is an important step to form a team with players a user enjoys playing with, and at the same time form a competitive desire to win every game.

Finding the meta, communicating in a healthy, productive, and resourceful manner while securing rounds are skills that all good teammates of any rank possess, and these are the qualities you should seek for while looking for people with whom you can form a winning team.

2. Game Plan For Team Composition

Players should also take into account the structure of the team and the agents.

Another thing to consider when looking for players to queue with is what agents they work well with and how a player can use their agent pool to supplement and support the team.

3. Game Strategy

In order to attack half, whether meta or not, a player's team must agree on a specific tactic.

To exploit opponent defenses, this basic tactic demands players with higher aim setups and abilities to seek for frags or stragglers on weak sides or in the middle of the map.

"Valorant's" 5-man rushes are particularly vulnerable to stalling and denial-based defender heroes. It will be beneficial for a team to learn how to use the clock and locate picks.

4. Economy

Apart from team configurations, the most crucial element to consider at any tier, but notably at the upper tiers of competition (Diamond, Immoral, and Radiant), its economy.

When it comes to ranking, it is also recommended for players to buy together, consider the needs of other team members, and communicate what to buy and who is buying what.

When a team of players is in a game-changing moment, having utilities ready will lead closer to a win.

