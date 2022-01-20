'Windjammers 2' Beginner Tips and Tricks: How to Master the Game

"Windjammers 2" answers the question of what happens when air hockey and a 2D fighting game are combined.

As it turns out, the end result is will be a pleasing game to play.

The game sequel is simple, sweat-inducing, and incredibly addictive, and it differs little from the original "Windjammers," which was released on the NeoGeo 27 years ago, which is a well-respected game that appears to be little more than a Pong game at first appearance.

"Windjammers 2" is a worthy successor to the retro classic that came before it, despite lacking a few crucial elements that a player would expect from something built to be so competitive in this day and age and fumbling its attempt at conveying any type of story.

'Windjammers 2'

As per IGN, the new game sequel remained loyal to its original design with only a handful of gameplay tweaks, new characters, and improved graphics to distinguish it from the original.

If players have experience playing the 1994's "Windjammers," then the recent game sequel would seem nostalgic and familiar to them.

Furthermore, with how little has changed, "Windjammers 2" proves how well the old formula has held up a quarter-century later.

The small modifications that have been made in the game were promised to the players to be of all great enhancements.

How to Master 'Windjammers 2'

"Windjammers 2" appears to be a relatively simple game on the surface. The strategies and hidden secrets that this game offers, on the other hand, have the potential to be game-changers.

With that, here are some in-game techniques recommended by WCCFTech.

Charge Moves

In playing "Windjammers 2", players will wonder what they can do to assure their opponents is appropriately mixed.

Players can situate themselves under the disc to Charge up for a rapid super move if they can toss it into the air (by pressing A when the disc is close to them).

They can then perform powerful variations of the shots you have available.

Choose the Correct Stage!

In "Windjammers 2," there will be various stages with different rules.

Stages can range from the conventional affair with slightly different scoring zones to completely outlandish gimmicks like adding movable obstacles or, in the case of Casino, fully random scoring!

Traversing bigger stages will be a little bit more difficult for heavier characters since each stage can also vary in size

Maximizing The Use Of Super Powers

The use of a meter to perform super moves or save the disc after missing a catch is the most important aspect of "Windjammers 2". As the game progresses, a player's meter will fill up, and being scored on will give it a boost.

Players will be able to perform a Super Custom Move with A+B once they have the disc in their hand.

Each character's Super is unique, and it will cause the disc to travel in different directions.

Giving Life to The Game With Reversals

The ability to perform Reversals is a tough technique in the realm of Windjammers. These allow the player's characters to essentially retaliate against an enemy super.

Opponents will have the ability to handle another player's Super Custom Move, however, they will be having a difficult time handling their own. Reversals can also be used to conduct other charged techniques without having to wait for the meter to charge.

