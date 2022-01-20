Toyota Tundra 2022 Design Flaws: Users Worry About Door-Lock and Waste Gate Issues, Are These Fixed Now?

Toyota Tundra 2022 design flaws have started coming out as the buzz and prominence around Toyota's new car release is still gaining much attention.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is arguably the most popular full-size pickup truck vehicle in the United States of America as of now.

Unfortunately, users are starting to observe a few serious quality-related problems when using the pickup car.

The V6-powered truck is suffering first-year hiccups that will be ironed out in due time, from a door lock with a mind of its own to a gap between the right and middle area of the rear bumper.

2022 Toyota Tundra Experiences Door Lock Issue

It was reported by AutoEvolution that some owners all of a sudden experienced the driver-side door lock began acting strangely for no obvious reason with 1,770 kilometers (1,100 miles) in.

Following the incident, Toyota responded immediately and dispatched five engineers from Scottsbluff Toyota in Nebraska to further examine the root cause of the problem.

The vehicle owner expressed their dismay since before the truck arrived at the dealership, it already needs fixing.

However, quickly addressing the damage just means the business simply wished to put a stop to the situation spreading false claims that may affect their brand and products, which can result in decreased sales if not responded to quickly.

After the company made an effort to send a group of engineers, it turned out that a piece of trim was interfering with the operation of the door.

Fortunately, after working late into the night, the experts sent were able to duplicate the situation successfully and submit the data back to the automaker.

The engineers then diagnosed the problem and stated that the Toyota Tundra 2022 design flaws are due to a quality issue most likely caused by an out-of-spec plastic component or molding machine.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra vs. 2021 Tundra Power Test, Speed Comparison: Which Is Better?

Toyota Tundra 2022 Waste Gate Issues

Unfortunately, the Toyota Tundra 2022 design flaws don't just include door lock issues; it also has a wastegate problem.

The literal 3.4-liter engine that was promoted as having 3.5 liters, is dubbed as the most serious error.

The V35A-FTS, a force-fed sixer with a faulty turbo wastegate actuator, is dubbed V35A-FTS.

There have been numerous reports of malfunctioning wastegates, but it is unclear if the problem is mechanical or software-related.

MG, a moderator at Toyota Headquarters, just submitted a few photos of a cab disassembled from the chassis in order to repair the wastegates, which is a massive operation for such a little issue.

Just recently, Keith from Trigger Happy recently released two YouTube videos of his broken Tundra, which had only 335 miles (539 kilometers) on the clock.

Check engine, limp mode, as well as parking support brake malfunction, are the three warning messages the TFT display in the instrument cluster display.

The well-equipped pickup Toyota vehicle is currently sitting in the dealership's parking lot is described by the owner as basically a $60,000 brick.

Furthermore, the dealership claims that the parts required to repair the wastegates are on backorder for 30 days, posing another issue.

The Lemon Law may apply if the car has been in the shop for more than a month for any faults covered by the automaker's warranty.

Related Article: Neuralink vs. Metaverse: Elon Musk Not Convinced About the Future of Metaverse, Thinks Neuralink Is Better