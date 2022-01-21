PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 Not Working, Reporting False Stats: Is There a Fix?

According to fans, the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 is not working. There are also complaints about its statistics being inaccurate. Fortunately, Sony seems aware of the issue.

One yearly highlight for Sony fans is the PlayStation Wrap-Up stats report. This gives players an overview of their gaming performance in the past year and credits them with unique trophies. Sometimes, publishers even reward outstanding players with unique PSN avatars. However, this tradition might not happen this month.

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 Not Working

Many complaints are currently being submitted against PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021. Fans took over Twitter to post snapshots of the problem.

One player said he had to load captcha eight times, but he still could not access the PlayStation Wrap-Up.

Hello there! If you have issues with the website, can you check to see if it could be a browser issue? We’d recommend clearing your cache & cookies or trying another browser to see if that fixes your issue. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) January 20, 2022

When Ask PlayStation replied to "clear cache and cookies," another fan promptly replied the fix will not work for "PlayStation app, phone browser, and computer."

Did this in playstation app, phone browser, computerand none of it works. This is @AskPlayStation problem. #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/sAzaUCuGNB — preach (@preachdnb) January 20, 2022

One fan asked if there was a workaround to the issue, which received negative responses. It seems like the issue is extended to iPhone and Safari users too.

Nope, still asking me over and over, even if I cleared my cookies and cache. I’m using an iPhone and the default Safari browser. Don’t really feel like downloading another browser to try though lol. Let me know if you find a fix though haha — Mike Dinger (@Z3roFlaw) January 20, 2022

Notably, it has been a day since the event was first announced, yet the issue is still not resolved.

One fan tweeted a desktop version of the same problem.

PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 False Stats

On top of the website issues, ifnox reported that the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021 gives incorrect statistics data. Some players complained about their number of hours of gameplay.

Yeah man, my no's are way off. — Realbreather (@Realbreather) January 20, 2022

Others had problems with their total number of trophies.

Of course, AC Valhalla was my most-played game last year. But my PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up count is off in terms of games played. This says 9, Trophy data shows 15. Odd. pic.twitter.com/ckDZp15z0q — Brianna Reeves (@PirateBL_R) January 20, 2022

For reference, PlayStation Wrap-Up should have featured personal data and global community stats. It should list information like the number of games played, the most played game for 2021, and trophies earned on PS4 or PS5. It might also feature interesting facts like "most dangerous enemy in Returnal" or percent of players who have defeated a specific boss.

Since Sony is replying to fans via their Twitter account Ask PlayStation, many feel hopeful that the issues can be resolved in the coming days.

How to Fix Sony PlayStation Wrap-Up 2021

According to PlayStation lifestyle, players can only generate their reports if they correctly sign up for PlayStation Wrap-Up. Here are the following steps for the sign up:

Open PlayStation Wrap-Up on mobile or desktop browser

Login with a PSN account

Accept the Terms and Conditions, which dictates players must be over the age of 18

Players must have played more than 10 hours throughout the year

Players must approve consent to the collection of "Full Data" in their PlayStation system settings

Be warned that missing out on any of these steps can lead to errors similar to the previous complaints. However, if the issue persists even if users have completed these steps, then they are recommended to wait for an official patch fix from PlayStation team.



