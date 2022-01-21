Barrett Jackson Auctions Apocalypse Warlord’s 6X6 RAM 1500 TRX Interior Design, Specs: May Be Going For The Best Bid Win

The Ram 1500 TRX 6×6 is definitely the vehicle to wait for. The vehicle was Built by a Florida-based company named Apocalypse Manufacturing that's known for its wild 6×6 conversions.

On Jan. 29 the Apocalypse Warlord is headed to the Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction scheduled to take place

If any car aficionado believes this beast of a machine belongs in their garage,

With a primetime slot between 6 and 8 p.m., the 6X6 off-roader will be auctioned off with no reserve.

Apocalypse Warlord: A 6×6 Ram 1500 TRX

Based on the 700+ horsepower Ram TRX, Apocalypse Manufacturing just released the beautifully rugged 6×6 monster.

Hellfire, Sinister 6, and Doomsday are included in the previous three-axle projects of Apocalypse Manufacturing that numerous audiences, not just car enthusiasts, recognize the most.

As reported, Jeep Wranglers and Jeep Gladiators were the previous builds of Apocalypse Warlord, totally something different from what it is built now.

With that being said, venturing outside the Jeep realm to 66% convert a Ram pickup is another first for the manufacturing company.

Seeing how well-received their new vehicle was, it appears that they did a fantastic job in choosing the most obvious option as their starter

6X6 RAM 1500 TRX Specs

The car auctioned to Barrett Jackson will be unlike any other super-truck since it is equipped with the company's proprietary, patented tandem axle technology, which uniformly distributes the 797 horsepower to each of the three axles at all times.

Furthermore, the Apocolypse 6X6 Warlord has 264 inches long, 94 inches tall, and 94 inches wide.

According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, six gigantic 37-inch mud-terrain tires are fitted around 20-inch bronze-colored SJF wheels manufactured by Apocalypse manufacturing for this monstrous motorcycle. Should any of those tires lose their will to live, there is a seventh spare set in the pickup's bed.

Full-time six-wheel-drive provides vehicle control and power that must be felt to be believed.

Here are additional specs:

Four KC LED spotlights with a high output

9′ pickup bed with LINE-X coating

Backup camera, Bluetooth, navigation, power windows, and door locks are all examples of modern interior technology.

There is no need for a key.

Powerful detours

12,000 pounds Heavy-duty tandem axles provide high-capacity hauling.

Six active and electronic Bilstein shocks, as well as a custom suspension setup

Lockers on the Dana 60 rear axle

Four off-road traction modes are available, as well as the ability to create custom off-road settings.

Two-tone leather and suede inside in black and red.

Interior of the Apocalypse Warlord

Autoblog reported that the pickup truck has a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds.

20-inch wheels, KC lights above the cab, and "WAR" lettering on both ends, where you'd expect to see "RAM," are among the visual changes.

Internally, there's black and red leather and suede upholstery, as well as a comprehensive list of tech features that are shared with the basic TRX.

A stepladder, which you may need to get inside the cab, is not supplied, though power-operated side steps help lessen the magnitude of the jump.

Barrett Jackson Auction Price

At Barrett-Scottsdale Jackson's 2022 sale, which runs from January 22 to 30, the Warlord will be looking for a new home.

On the 29th at 6 p.m. mountain time, the car will be scheduled to be offered at the auction.

However, the vehicle is strictly not allowing reserves and are favoring no one's side. That means that the highest bidder will be able to take it home. With that, it is important to note that the Barrett Jackson auction of the Apocalypse Warlord vehicle will have a starting price of $250,000 before options are factored in.

In addition, Barrett Jackson tickets are available here on their website.

