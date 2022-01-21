PS5 Restock Updates: Target, Game Stop Bundle Availability May Be Sold Out, Here's Where to Buy If You Did Not Get One Yet

Sony's PlayStation 5 console has experienced an immense rise in demand in the past year. Unfortunately, it came along a decrease in supply, not only in the U.S. but also around the world.

However, more than a year after it has been launched in November 2020, Sony has has slowly addressed its shortage in demand with PS5 restocks.

Although for a product that is almost a year old, the PS5 is still hard to come by.

There have been numerous restocks of Sony's PlayStation 5 console as it becomes more accessible, but gamers are still not finished with the waiting and scarcity when it comes to buying one.

PS5 on Best Buy

The Verge reported that Best Buy is already taking orders for the PlayStation 5 console with a normal disc drive, which costs $499.99, and the disc-less Digital Edition, which costs $399.99.

Best Buy orders are typically predicated on store pickup, so gamers looking to buy almost certainly require some luck finding a nearby shop with the inventory. However, the most important thing in wanting to own a PlayStation is to keep trying, whatever the case may be.

PS5 on GameStop

A new batch of PS5 restocks has arrived at GameStop. This will be the retailer's first online restock of 2022, and it will provide customers the chance to get their hands on a next-generation PlayStation before the weekend.

According to Tom's Guide, as of 11 a.m. ET, GameStop had this PS5 package in stock for $743. "Call of Duty Vanguard," an extra DualSense Controller, a one-year PlayStation Plus membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card are all included in the combo.

PS5 on Target

Gamers who are looking to purchase a PlayStation 5 console might be able to secure one depending on their target.

According to Newsweek, on Friday (Jan. 21) morning, various locations across the country replenished both the disc and digital editions of the console. To be clear, not every store's inventory has been updated, so buyers are not assured to acquire a PS5.

Go to the Target website and click on the "You're Shopping" icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen to see if any units are available near you. After that, they will be given a search area where they can input their ZIP code.

How to Buy a PlayStation 5

Here are some of the greatest tips, tricks, and recommendations on how to buy a PlayStation 5, as recommended by Cnet.

Do not give up if a resupply begins and you see "Out of Stock" on the screen right away. Continue to attempt after refreshing the screen a few times. To prevent bots from obtaining all of the consoles, some shops release them in waves.

It's almost probably a fraud if someone on Twitter offers to sell a user a console. These people should be avoided.

Make sure the user is logged in to any retailers where they will be shopping. A user would know how frustrating it is to put a console in a cart only to lose out because they had to waste valuable seconds entering their payment and shipping information.

Instead of using a browser, use an app to complete a purchase when possible. Not only are apps often faster than mobile browsers, but if users are attempting to buy on various computers, they may easily use an app and a browser at the same time.

In the afternoon and evening is the usual time slot for the PS5 restocks. PS5 restocks are far more common than in the morning. After 1 p.m., the chances of an unplanned replenishment increase considerably. If you're wondering when to check, the optimum time is usually 10 a.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

Restocks for the PlayStation 5 practically never happen on weekends.

