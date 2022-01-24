No Scanner at Home? Here's How to Use Your Android Device to Scan Documents

Having the capabilities of multiplying copies of important things, such as documents, and photographs, made scanners the most popular back then.

Scanners were all the rage since they allowed users to digitize actual copies of items.

Nowadays, scanning documents has become less of a requirement than it was in the past, as most images and documents are now digital.

However, the method and the act of scanning are still proven useful to numerous things up to this day and time.

Fortunately, when the situation calls for the need for scanners, users now have a plethora of options they can utilize to scan what they want using their Android phones.

With modern technology, multiple applications and mobile features will help users do the scanning through the use of their phones.

How To Scan Using Google

Google Drive is one of the most popular Google products there is, which a lot of Android users are very familiar with.

The GDrive is a toll commonly used for users to share documents with.

Users who already utilize the app will be ecstatic knowing this tool could also make scanning documents so much easier without installing any other applications.

Here are the following steps below on how to do it, as recommended by Google:

Launch the Google Drive application. Tap Add, in the lower right corner. Click, Scan. Take a picture of the document that users want to scan.

Crop to change the scan area.

Re-scan current page Refresh to take another photo.

Tap Add to scan another page.

Tap Done to save the completed document.

Scanning Shortcut On Home screen.

To create a shortcut for scanning documents, follow these steps:

Open the widgets on a user's Android phone or tablet.

The "Drive scan" widget will be found in the "Widgets" section.

Hold the widget in hand.

With that, move the widget to the desired placement on the Home Screen. (Although it is possible that users will be asked to choose an account.)

Select the desired folder where the documents will be saved. If users want to make a New Folder, they can just select New Folder.

Click, the option Select. The name of the folder will appear in the widget.

Othe Applications

Google scanning comes with ease, however, it is inevitable that some users' Google Drive may not be the best option.

Good thing there's a plethora of options still available for other users to scan with ease using their Android phones, which should work perfectly fine.

With that, users can download the app Microsoft Lens.

How To Scan Documents Using Microsoft Lens

Here are the steps on how to scan the documents as suggested by Phandroid.

First, users need to download Microsoft Lens. (Microsoft Lens is available for download and installation.) Open the app. In the viewfinder, frame the paper or document to scan. With Microsoft Lens, the program will try to detect the document's edges in order to avoid capturing any extraneous data, such as the user's table. To take a picture, press the shutter button. Other sorts of documentation, such as writing on a whiteboard, a business card, and more, can be captured using Microsoft Lens. By swiping through the options below the shutter button, users can select different modes.

With downloaded scanning applications, these apps would also have numerous effects such as a photo "clean up" when the scanned image is foggy, even if this fogginess is due to external factors, such as weird lighting conditions, which alter the condition of the photos desired to be scanned.

Using in-app scanning will have that added benefit and these programs strive to brighten and sharpen the image as well as eliminate any background images so that just the document is in focus by running it through a filter.

