New Apple AirTag 'Personal Safety User Guide' Keeps You Safe From Stalkers: 3 Tips To Prevent Unwanted Location Tracking

After several reports of unwanted location tracking from AirTags, Apple has released the Personal Safety User Guide, which keeps users safe from stalkers.

Aside from this, there are three tips to do in case a person discovered a suspicious AirTag that they do not own.

New Apple AirTag Guide Keeps You Safe From Stalkers

According to Apple, AirTag is a simple solution to keep track of personal belongings.

Some of the suggested locations to put AirTags are on keys and on a backpack.

Once the Apple AirTag was placed, these are now on the radar in the Find My app where peopel can also track down their Apple devices and keep track of their friends and family.

With regards on how it works, this device emits a secure Bluetooth signal, broadcasting the AirTag's location to iCloud.

Through this, AirTag owners will be able to view it on a map in the Find My app.

To preserve users' privacy, the entire process is anonymous and encrypted.

This only means that there is no need to be concerned about battery life or data usage because it's efficient.

Despite the benefit it brings, this $29 device appears to be widely used by most of the stalkers. Fortunately, the Cupertino-based technology company released "Personal Safety User Guide."

The said guide was created with the goal of offering assistance to help users keep themselves and their data safe, according to Gizmodo.

Personal Safety User Guide

Apple explained that this guide is "designed to help customers experiencing technology-enabled abuse, stalking, or harassment understand the options available across the Apple ecosystem that can help you protect your personal safety."

Users who have been harassed or abused can use the guide to find step-by-step instructions on how to eliminate another person's access to their information, as well as features that can be used to improve one's digital security.

Despite the fact that the guide does not present new security features, it may be useful for those who are confused where to start.

The tech giant also clarified that the Personal Safety Guide only works for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac computers running the most recent operating systems (macOS 12.1, iOS 15.2, and iPadOS 15.2).

Additional information for other items is supplied or linked to where applicable, including links to user guides for Apple devices.

For the convenience of AirTags owners, they can print the Pesonal Safety Guide from this link.

Instructions and settings for all functionalities may differ depending on the product model or software version.

3 Ways To Prevent Unwanted Location Tracking

The executive director of CyberUp Tony Brian told 5 On Your Side the following ways to do in case a person found an AirTag that they do not own.

Disconnect your Bluetooth device. Scan the AirTag to see if it's active. Users can get a serial number from the scanning function, which they can give to law enforcements. If the previous methods are not working, submerge the AirTag in water to disable it.

In addition to this, Gizmodo stated that there are various things that iOS users can take to safeguard themselves from an unwanted AirTag detection.

First, if an AirTag is separated from its owner, an alert should appear on your device, indicating that a tracker is close.

These divided AirTags will ultimately generate sound, but it may be difficult to hear in some settings.

On a positive note, Android users can also utilize the "Track Detect" app to look for unwanted AirTags in their area.

