Dwayne Johnson Teases the 'Biggest, Most Badass' Video Game Movie Coming This Year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is teasing a new video game movie coming to the big screen.

He said it would be based on "one of the biggest, most badass games" he had been playing for years.

Fans speculate what this incoming movie could be.

Johnson is notably one of the most popular actors in the field of video game movies, having participated in adaptation for "Doom" (2005) and "Rampage" (2018).

Despite fans' mixed opinions over these shows, Johnson recently teased a new video game franchise joining the spotlight.

2022 Games Movies: 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson

According to Eurogame, Johnson never revealed any specific details about the movie, probably due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the franchise.

Johnson emphasized, "I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year."

The actor also said the new movie adaptation would be based on "one of the biggest, most badass games." He promised, "we're going to do right by our gamer friends - but really we're just going to make a great movie."

Fans inevitably started discussing Johnson's ambiguous easter eggs.

They came to a collective conclusion that since The Rock never really wears wigs in his movies, speculations gravitated to bald video games heroes.

Eurogamer speculated the incoming movie might be "God of War," where Johnson would act as Kratos, but they also crossed out big named franchises like "Halo," "Hitman," "Mario," "Mortal Kombat," "Resident Evil," "Sonic," and "Witcher" from the list of choices.

Dwayne Johnson Memes: Game Movie Comments and Reactions

Notably, the announcement also ended up as a trend on Twitter servers.

DiscussingFilm started the thread by posting an article on the social media platform.

Other fans started retweeting the post. Some comments were clearly made for fun, and others were a lot more speculative.

One Twitter user said Dwayne Johnson would fit as Vergil from "Devil May Cry."

Another user said that The Rock would probably fit well in a "Fire Pro Wrestling" adaptation.

 Another one proposed The Rock as an Iron Golem from "Minecraft."


One fan speculated Johnson as Izanagi from "Persona 4."

 Twitter user mk joked The Rock as Tom Nook from "Animal Crossing."


Maybe Johnson will act as Sans from "Undertale."

 Even better, maybe Johnson would fit well in "Cooking Mama: The Movie."


As previously mentioned, these are merely speculations for fans. There are no official details revealed about the actual project. So interested fans have to wait a little longer for updates on this incoming movie, which might drop anytime this year.

