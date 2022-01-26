Dwayne Johnson Teases the 'Biggest, Most Badass' Video Game Movie Coming This Year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is teasing a new video game movie coming to the big screen.

He said it would be based on "one of the biggest, most badass games" he had been playing for years.

Fans speculate what this incoming movie could be.

Johnson is notably one of the most popular actors in the field of video game movies, having participated in adaptation for "Doom" (2005) and "Rampage" (2018).

Despite fans' mixed opinions over these shows, Johnson recently teased a new video game franchise joining the spotlight.



2022 Games Movies: 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson

According to Eurogame, Johnson never revealed any specific details about the movie, probably due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the franchise.

Johnson emphasized, "I can't tell you which game in particular we're doing, but there will be an announcement this year."

The actor also said the new movie adaptation would be based on "one of the biggest, most badass games." He promised, "we're going to do right by our gamer friends - but really we're just going to make a great movie."

Fans inevitably started discussing Johnson's ambiguous easter eggs.

They came to a collective conclusion that since The Rock never really wears wigs in his movies, speculations gravitated to bald video games heroes.

Eurogamer speculated the incoming movie might be "God of War," where Johnson would act as Kratos, but they also crossed out big named franchises like "Halo," "Hitman," "Mario," "Mortal Kombat," "Resident Evil," "Sonic," and "Witcher" from the list of choices.

Dwayne Johnson Memes: Game Movie Comments and Reactions

Notably, the announcement also ended up as a trend on Twitter servers.

DiscussingFilm started the thread by posting an article on the social media platform.

Dwayne Johnson says that he is doing another video game movie.



“We're going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen--one that I've played for years.”



(Source: https://t.co/nAGRtv5d9L) pic.twitter.com/Qa6cZQRep2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 25, 2022

Other fans started retweeting the post. Some comments were clearly made for fun, and others were a lot more speculative.

One Twitter user said Dwayne Johnson would fit as Vergil from "Devil May Cry."

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON

AS

VERGIL



DEVIL MAY CRY - THE MOVIE https://t.co/8aDVnHwPsU — Mat 🦆 (@MatttGFX) January 25, 2022

Another user said that The Rock would probably fit well in a "Fire Pro Wrestling" adaptation.

Fire Pro Wrestling - the movie. https://t.co/84o7gxQxLg — Chris Arrant (@chrisarrant) January 25, 2022

Another one proposed The Rock as an Iron Golem from "Minecraft."

The Rock cast as Iron Golem in Minecraft: The Movie https://t.co/t3acHpvJH1 — Matt Carter (@MattCarterMedia) January 26, 2022



One fan speculated Johnson as Izanagi from "Persona 4."

persona 4 the movie, staring the rock as izanagi https://t.co/YOxjrObkrS — 「 yosu varley 」 (@yosuvarley) January 25, 2022

Twitter user mk joked The Rock as Tom Nook from "Animal Crossing."

BREAKING: The Rock will be playing Tom Nook in the movie adaptation of Animal Crossing https://t.co/qDnitrxw59 — mk (@mkbowyer) January 25, 2022



Maybe Johnson will act as Sans from "Undertale."

Dwayne the Rock Johnson as Sans Undertale in Undertale: the movie https://t.co/vnnyk7mN7G — Queen Jenny 💖Ruby & Saia💖 (@DarkerJenny_) January 25, 2022

Even better, maybe Johnson would fit well in "Cooking Mama: The Movie."

Cooking Mama: The Movie



Smell What The Rock is Cooking https://t.co/AhslbLObIK — David Fries (@JDavidFries) January 25, 2022



As previously mentioned, these are merely speculations for fans. There are no official details revealed about the actual project. So interested fans have to wait a little longer for updates on this incoming movie, which might drop anytime this year.

