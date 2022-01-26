Kia EV6 Price: Car Enthusiasts Can Get Their Own Starting at $42,115

Kia pricing starts at $42,115, and it will be available at dealers in a matter of weeks.

At launch, the most costly trim level of the vehicle will be priced at $57,115.

As reported by Engadget, the EV6, Kia's next-generation electric vehicle based on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, has been fully demonstrated.

The crossover-like EV shares its underpinnings with Hyundai's Ioniq 5, but Kia has gone in a different direction with its styling. Rather than the angular hatchback design preferred by Hyundai, the EV6 features a lower, more rounded profile.

Kia EV6 Price

The Kia EV6, which shares a platform, battery, motors, and other components with Hyundai's Ioniq 5, will start at $42,115, plus a $1,215 destination charge.

With that much, users can purchase the standard "Light" rear-wheel drive (RWD) model, which has a 167-horsepower motor and a 58-kWh battery pack and has an EPA range of 232 miles.

However, the car qualifies for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, lowering the price to $34,615.

If car enthusiasts are keeping track, that's $1,190 more than the Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 has a more edgy, angular design, while the EV6 has a more traditional, rounded aspect.

The cost of Kia's higher-end EV6 cars rises dramatically. The "Wind" RWD EV6 with a 77.4-kWh battery pack and a 225-horsepower motor starts at $48,215 and has a 310-mile EPA range. On the other hand, the GT-Line RWD starts at $52,415 and comes with more opulent choices but the same drivetrain.

All-wheel-drive (AWD) is available on the Wind and GT-Line variants for $52,115 and $57,115, respectively. Both models' EPA range lowers to 274 miles, making them eligible for $7,500 in federal tax credits once more.

Kia EV6 Power and Specs

According to Motor1, the main point to note in terms of performance is that Kia claims a maximum estimated range of around 300 miles. This compared to the 316 miles per WLTP standards indicated in the global launch; Kia doesn't specify an EPA rating, so an official figure is still being worked out.

The GT's top-of-the-line model will have dual motors that deliver a combined 576 horsepower (430 kilowatts) to all four wheels. It's enough to propel the EV6 GT from zero to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

The vehicle will be accompanied by three additional, lower-powered models, the first of which is a rear-wheel-drive vehicle with 167 horsepower (124 kW). The base AWD EV6 with dual motors has a combined 313 hp (233 kW) with a 0-60 speed of 5.1 seconds, followed by an upgraded RWD EV6 with a larger battery with 218 hp (162 kW).

The Electric Charging

As reported, the charging of the Kia EV6 allows both 400 and 800 volts which include the vehicle into the world's first patented multi-charging technology.

The range can be increased by 70 miles in five minutes and 210 miles in 18 minutes when it is connected to its fast charger.

Furthermore, it can act as a large mobile battery with 110-volt outlets to power anything with a regular socket, and this is due to its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability. Other electric vehicles can be charged at 1.1 kW, a sluggish charge comparable to utilizing a standard 110-volt charger.

