[RUMOR] eSim-Only iPhone 14 Variant to Come? Apple Also Planning a Dual eSim/Physical Variant

A new iPhone 14 leak showed that an eSim-only device option will be added to the options list. In addition to this, an analyst also speculates that Apple is planning to release a dual eSim and physical variant.

For those who have been following all the iPhone 14 leaks, this rumor is not that surprising since numerous analysts have been stating that the device will be equipped with an electronic sim. This only means that the smartphone will eliminate the use of a physical sim card.

"An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical nano-SIM," Apple explained.

It should be noted that the eSIM on iPhone is not available in mainland China. However, in Hong Kong and Macao, eSIM is available on the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPhone XS.

Meanwhile, an analyst believes that Apple will provide two alternative versions of the iPhone 14 to solve potential concerns, per 9to5Mac.

Global Data analyst Emma Mohr-McClune stated that an eSIM-only iPhone was always a question of when and not if, adding that there has been insufficient consideration as to how it will be produced.

In addition to this, the analyst also believes that Apple is unlikely to take a "big bang" approach with the iPhone 14, removing the physical SIM and relying solely on eSIM technology.

"We don't believe that Apple will take the 'big bang' approach-getting rid of existing systems and transferring all users to eSIMs-but rather launch an eSIM-only variant of its upcoming new model-retaining the dual eSIM-plus-physical SIM slot model for the mass market and its key carrier channel," the analyst explained.

With that, analysts expect that carriers will be given the option of stocking and selling an eSIM-only iPhone with more mobile business-friendly dual eSIM/physical SIM supported versions.

Mohr-McClune also noted that the focus of this possible eSIM-only iPhone 14 will be the Apple channel. Additionally, the Cupertino-based technology company will also deliver this model with 'wireless data connectivity inside' along with one or more connectivity providers.

Furthermore, the analyst believes that carriers will need to improve their "internal eSIM support tools, general marketing, and support preparedness," as putting an eSIM to an iPhone should be as simple as removing a physical SIM card from one smartphone and replacing it with another.

To suffice the curiousity about the telco companies that has eSim, Canstar Blue reported that the eSIM feature is currently available from only a few suppliers. The 'Big 3' of Telstra, Vodafone, and Optus use the service primarily to encourage synchronization among wearables and smartphones, instead of dual SIM abilities and other supposedly useful features.

The three providers offers eSIM for the device that has this feature .

In relation to this, the following Apple device contains the eSim capability.

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE

Apart from these device, eSims are also available for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and Apple Watch Series 6, per Canstar Blue.

