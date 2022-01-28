Epic Games Expands: Poland Studio Teases 'New Gaming Experience' in Development

Epic Games said they are building a game studio in Poland in an announcement posted earlier this week.

The team based there "will focus on creating original standalone experiences."

New incoming games were also revealed.

Epic Games is one of the most successful video game companies in the world. It is the publisher responsible for "Fortnite," "Infinity Blade," "Gears of War" series, and "Shadow Complex."

Given its history, it's unsurprising to see it expand across different countries.

Epic Games Poland Office

However, Epic Games teased a lot of exciting projects for their incoming Poland office.

They said the studio will aim to "push the boundaries of graphics and game development forward."

The team also revealed that developers from Plastic, the game studio responsible for "Bound," "Datura," and "Linger in Shadows," will collaborate with Epic Games' publishing team.

Studio Director Michal Staniszewski said, "our team is incredibly proud to spearhead the growth of Epic in Poland. Poland is a growing hub for the top engineering talent that we need to create amazing new gaming experiences for players around the world."

Epic Games posted several job listings for the new studio at the end of the announcement.

They said they are looking for a GPU programmer, UI programmer, senior engine programmer, technical animator, and producer. Notably, all the job openings are searching for technically-inclined candidates.

Epic Games Status: New Gaming Experience

TechRadar noticed that Epic Games emphasized their graphics and game experiences.

Although there is no official announcement, it seems like the studio aims to create games that are "graphically impressive." They speculated that developers might release a game related to Unreal Engine.

However, TechRadar also pointed out the term "experience" is highly ambiguous.

It is possible that the studio might release a tech demo showcase instead of an official game, similar to its "The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience."

For reference, the video for this project is embedded below.



As seen on the trailer, there is no release date of any sort. It is simply a teaser for one of the projects.

Since the studio is still under development, there is no way to determine when new games will launch.

Hopefully, there will be updates available later this year.

Free Epic Games 2022

It is also worth noting that Epic Games Store will continue its free game giveaways. This means gamers can look forward to new games being added to their library twice a month.

According to Tech Times, the free game available at the time of writing is "Daemon X Machina."

This giant mecha action game might appeal to players who enjoy adventure and combat. The game will be available for redemption until Feb. 3.

Afterward, Epic Games will replace it with the third-person, open-world platformer "Yooka-Laylee."

Note that some of the information mentioned above are merely speculation.

Fans are recommended to wait for the official announcement from Epic Games channel, which might drop anytime in the coming weeks.

