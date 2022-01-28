Xbox Series X, Series S Restock: Here's Where to Get a Console This Week

Despite the fact that it has been available for almost a year, the Xbox Series X is still pretty hard to get.

If you missed your chance to buy it last week, here is a list that you can check.

Rumors and odds of having new drops this week have been fairly stable, so stay optimistic.

It can be tempting to go to a reseller site if you're keen to get your hands on an Xbox Series X. Although restocks are selling out quickly, it is still possible to get the new console.

As such, we advise sticking to retailers you trust.

Where to Buy Xbox Series X

Over the previous two weeks, Amazon hasn't had many Xbox Series X restocks, but keep checking for stock every now and again.

When a new product is released, information spreads quickly, and the console can often sell out in minutes.

Best Buy has had stocks long weeks ago. However, unlike Walmart, they don't give much notice, so it will be a matter of staying tuned and alert. Keep your eyes peeled as Best Buy is throwing in a discounted controller with these orders as well.

GameStop has been running several online Xbox Series X restock events in the last few weeks, though offerings have been limited to fairly expensive bundles.

Also, if if you're after extra Xbox Series X accessories like Game Pass and controllers, it's highly recommended to stay plugged in here.

Microsoft was a good store to get the console when it first came out, but the stocks haven't improved much since then.

It's worth mentioning, however, that the Xbox Series S managed to stay on shelves for a lot longer here, so if you're looking for a cheaper console, watch out.

Walmart has been refilling Xbox Series X significantly more often than other retailers, yet the product is flying off the shelves. Keep an eye out for any further stock drops on the retailer's website.

Tips to Improve Your Chances

We understand that it can be frustrating to keep checking your devices in the hopes of getting the Xbox Series X or Series S only to find out minutes later that someone has already bought it.

Many chip manufacturers were affected by the pandemic, and industry analysts believe it will take months for the problem to be fully fixed.

As a result, Microsoft manufactures as many consoles as possible and distributes them through its retail partners.

Each retailer distributes its available consoles in whichever manner it sees fit and usually, they inform customers when the console will be available for purchase online ahead of time.

Here are some helpful tips to improve your chances of getting the Xbox Series X or Series S you deserve.

1. Check regularly and have your account set up: time is the biggest factor here so make sure that you always check reliable stores and ensure that your account is properly set up. Filling out required information before check out can take you minutes, which is critical because someone might have already bought it first while you're still putting up your details.

2. Open multiple tabs/browsers: if possible, use multiple tabs or different devices to check for stocks and to buy from all of them.

3. Make sure the process is complete: it happens sometimes that due to excitement we forgot to check if the order was totally, completely done with a confirmation email.

4. Lastly, don't lose hope.

Just remember that Xbox Series X or Series S restocks happen on a weekly basis. There's no need to give up and go to reseller sites if you don't succeed in one.

