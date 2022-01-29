'Elden Ring' Director Teases Game Difficulty Level: Can Players Finish It?

The highly anticipated "Elden Ring" is finally less than a month away from its launch date. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki teased a few exciting features to look out for. He said "more players will finish" the game's difficult course. He also shared that George R.R. Martin "might be a bit shocked" with the game's lore.



The "Elden Ring" is a game project teased since last year. This game is developed in collaboration between FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment, and "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. With so many professionals working in one game, players are extremely excited over "Elden Ring."

However, they are also feeling worried over its difficulty level. Miyazaki answered this issue in a recent interview.

How Hard is 'Elden Ring' Difficulty Level

The question came up because of Miyazaki and FromSoftware's infamous reputation of extremely difficult games. This issue is especially obvious with the "Dark Souls" series. For reference, YouTube channel Gaming Compilations posted a seven-minute video of streamers' raging over in-game fights. Spoiler alert: they all died.

Note that although some players might find this challenging, many others are tempted to rage quit. These games earn a reputation to be "impossible to clear," which discourages new gamers from even trying it out.

According to Kotaku, Miyazaki said, "Elden Rings" will not be "easier" than gamers hope for, but he thinks more people can clear it this time.

Read Also: Epic Games Expands: Poland Studio Teases 'New Gaming Experience' in Development

Miyazaki emphasized that their games "is to design them to encourage the player to overcome adversity. We don't try to force difficulty or make things hard for the sake of it. We want players to use their cunning, study the game, memorize what's happening, and learn from their mistakes."

Miyazaki also said their game is supposed to feel fulfilling and rewarding whenever players overcome the challenges. He encouraged new gamers that they should not feel pressured, and should play with their own style and pace.

Lastly, it is worth noting that Miyazaki teased new "accessibility and customization options" in the "Elden Rings" game. This would likely mean new stealthy options to bypass enemies and better multiplayer summoning functions.

'Elden Ring' Will Shock George RR Martin

Miyazaki also commented that their partner, Martin, "might be a bit shocked" when he sees the characters. This is because the author was in charge of "Elden Ring" backstory and lore.

According to Miyazaki, Martin focused on the human element. However, the gameplay had tilted in favor of "inhuman monsters." Miyazaki said "I think if we get a chance to show Martin, and if he gets a chance to see the game and see these characters, I think he might be a bit shocked... I hope he gets a kick out of that," per Digital Trends.

Note that "Elden Ring" will officially launch on February 25. It will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Related Article: Steam Deck Release Date, Price: Valve Confirms February Arrival, Verified Games