RetroArch 1.10.0 Update: What to Expect; Plus How to Use Emulator to Easily Beat Retro Games

RetroArch has just been updated to version 1.10.0, which brought lots of new changes to the program's network games.

RetroArch is a front-end for emulation systems, game engines, native games, and other media-playing tools that may be used on almost any platform.

According to PCGames, there are several changes and bugfixes in this version.

However, among all these improvements, three stand out: HDR support for Vulkan, improved performance for Xbox UWP users, and tweaks and enhancements to netplay.

Meanwhile, the text chat has also been implemented in the new system and some improvements were pushed to help you see which games you can connect to.

Windows users can now use HDR on Vulkan setups with this version.

In terms of netplay, the Libretro team has introduced features such as a text chat room, relay servers, major updates to uPnP, a ping counter for the client, among others.

The full changelog, as well as the RetroArch 1.10.0 download, can be found on the LibRetro official website.

Other major changes that version 1.10.0 brought about include the following:

An Asian server in lieu of the Canadian one

Support for custom relay server

Filter out rooms which are not netplay compatible.

When announcing to the lobby server, if your room is not connected to a network, a warning will appear.

LAN rooms now have refresh button.

Further, you may now browse your game collection using a cool set-top box-style menu. After scanning your collection, the system will sort your games.

It runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux, among other operating systems. It is also compatible with a lot of devices such as Apple and Android tablets and phones, as well as game consoles like PS3, PSP, PS Vita, Wii, Wii U, and more!

With it being higly configurable, you can tweak every possible option about how the games are run and displayed.

How to Get RetroArch 1.10.0

Excited about this update? Get yourself over with those bugs. With RetroArch 1.10.0, you can have better gaming experience.

Here are the steps on how you can update to RetroArch 1.10.0.

Create a backup of the current folder Open your device's web browser Go to the official Liberto download page Now go to the download folder on your computer Extract files in the RetroArch folder Run RetroArch

Retro games have been our best companion for long years. With its new feature, it is only right to hope that our gaming experience will be taken into the next level.

How to Use Emulator to Easily Beat Retro Games

Provided that you have RetroArch 1.10.0 already installed, it is important that you know how to turn the adventures in your favor.

By downloading cheat collections and having them set up, you can be as invincible as you wish so.

Follow these simple steps to know how to easily beat them!

Visit RetroArch's Online Updater from the Main Menu once it has been installed and configured properly. Please note that it will not be able to download updates unless your firewall allows it access to the internet. Scroll down to the "Update Cheats" section and click it. This should let you run one of the cheats for your favorite game! While the game is running, press the Home button on your control pad or F1 on your keyboard, which should pause the game and bring you to RetroArch's Quick Menu. From there, move to the "cheats entry" and click on it. If you do not have the correct cheat when you set up RetroArch, you can just click on "Load Cheat File (Replace)." From there, you should be able to see a file requester where cheats contents and subdirectories are found. Locate the folder for the platform you're emulating. From this, you'll see cheat files that hopefully include your favorite game. Enable "Auto-Apply Cheats During Game Load" and Apply After Toggle in the Cheats menu. After that, just select "Apply Changes." Enable the cheat you want. Reload your game with the cheats applied by scrolling back up and selecting "Restart."

There you go, the game will run like how it used to. But this time, you will be able to nail it, so claim it!

