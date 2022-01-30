Nintendo Copyright: YouTube Channel Wakens to 1300 Copyright Claims From Gaming Company

Nintendo copyright strikes down another YouTube channel streaming its game soundtracks. Over 1,300 reports and takedown notices were emailed to YouTuber GilvaSunner overnight. Although Nintendo is entitled to do so, some fans felt frustrated over the situation.

Nintendo is arguably one of the most successful video game companies in the world. They are the sole publisher of classic games like "Mario," "Pokemon" and "Zelda." They are also the manufacturer for the first-of-its-kind Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console.

Given the massive influence and history of its company, it's no surprise that a lot of fans enjoy Nintendo's merchandise. According to Eurogamer, one of Nintendo's biggest selling points is its music.

YouTuber Streams Gaming Music: Nintendo Copyright

To give fans a chance to listen to music even without playing the game, YouTuber GilvaSunner uploaded hundreds of Nintendo soundtracks on their channel. Note that the YouTuber acknowledges Nintendo's right to issue legal strikes and fully credits each video in its descriptions.



Nonetheless, Nintendo found this an attack on IP rights and submitted complaints to the YouTuber.

GilvaSunner tweeted that the complaints had first arrived in 2019. They said that soundtracks for "Super Mario 64," "Ocarina of Time" and "Mario Kart Wii" were flagged.

In the following months, GilvaSunner said "Super Smash Bros." for Nintendo 3DS and "Super Mario Kart" (SNES) soundtracks were also blocked.

Update; Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Super Mario Kart (SNES) soundtracks have been blocked as well just now. Japan business hours are over, but pretty sure a new wave will come tomorrow. — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) December 9, 2020



The YouTuber noticed that many of the fans started having assumptions that the videos were "stolen" from Nintendo.

GilvaSunner clarified they never used the videos for personal gain and "do not monetize videos and do not profit from them." The YouTuber also tweeted that they are not "angry or surprised" over Nintendo's decision because "it is their content after all."

I’m also not angry or surprised that Nintendo is doing this, but I do think it’s a bit disappointing there is hardly an alternative. If Nintendo thinks this is what needs to be done (to set an example), I will let them take down the channel. It is their content after all. (2/3) — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) December 9, 2020

GilvaSunner updated on Saturday that over 1300 copyright blocks were executed on their YouTube channel, which blocked soundtracks from "Legend of Zelda," "Super Smash Bros." "Yoshi's Island," "Luigi's Mansion" and many more.

Over 1300 copyright blocks on the YT channel today. Here are all the soundtracks Nintendo has blocked this time. pic.twitter.com/AqSyIdc4iJ — GilvaSunner (@GilvaSunner) January 29, 2022



Nintendo Copyright Claims: Fans React

Despite their acceptance of the situation, many fans also grumbled that Nintendo was being "unfair." This is because the company never submitted an official alternative for listening to their music.

One fan wrote an open letter to Nintendo, emphasizing they want to listen to music with their smartphones. Another fan analogized it as "watching a movie outside of movie theaters."

I mean people enjoy watching movies outside of movie theaters, should production companies just let people post their movies for free ro youtube instead? — Kain (@Kaindeschain) January 30, 2022

Twitter user Aussie Kirby memed there was no legal way to listen to Nintendo music.

I mean it makes sense when you look at the list of ways to legally listen to Nintendo musi...



oh wait a second. pic.twitter.com/5U2ewzyZmv — ↑B | Aussie Kirby (@AussieKirby) January 30, 2022



Another fan noticed that Nintendo is restricting its own fans from spreading the "joy of Nintendo."

I don’t get how being passionate enough to spread the joy of Nintendo tracks and making them more widespread- is considered ill faded in the companies eyes. People listen and upload in hopes to spread some good ASS music from various games. Wtf. — ItsDaryl (@DOmegaOne) January 30, 2022



