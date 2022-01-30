How to Fix Laptop Black Screen With Windows 10 OS

Good news for those having black screen issues on their laptop! There are three ways to easily fix this issue including hard resetting the device.

In addition to this, Windows PC users must keep in mind to first back up their data before doing such actions.

Laptop Black Screen With Windows 10 OS

Laptop black screen is one of the most unwanted nightmares for Windows PC owners.

Reference reported that a laptop screen might go black for a variety of causes, including an issue with the computer's operating system, a low screen brightness setting, or a display malfunction. For clarification, there is a distinction between the external display and the laptop display.

Additionally, connecting an external monitor to the laptop will act as a test to see if the display is functioning properly.

Windows Central added that a black screen on Windows 10 is one of the most challenging problems users may have with their computer since it does not offer them an error number or message which users can use to figure out what was causing it and how to solve it.

Moreover, a black screen might appear for a variety of reasons, but it is frequently due to graphics drivers or compatibility issues with a new version of Windows 10.

It could also occur if the device receives a defective operating system upgrade. It could also be due to a hardware issue with the monitor, video adapter, or physical connection.

3 Ways To Fix Black Screen Issue With Windows 10 OS

3. Enter Safe Mode and Undo Recent Changes

According to Driver Easy, there is a possibility that users may have made changes to their computer's settings or installed software that is incompatible with their operating system. This also contributes to their laptop's black screen issue.

If that is the case, users might be able to undo these changes by booting their computer into safe mode. Through this, the operating system's safe mode serves as a diagnostic mode. It can be used to solve computer problems.

The simple way to enter safe mode is through the login screen.

To do so, hold down the "Shift" key. While holding down the Shift key, click the "Power button" in the bottom right corner of the screen then choose Restart. After that, the Windows RE (Recovery environment) screen will appear.

Once appeared, tap "Troubleshoot" then click "Advanced options." In the said option, choose "Start-up settings" then tap "Restart."

The computer will then restart, and a new screen will appear, displaying a variety of startup options.

To enter Safe Mode without internet connectivity, hit the number 4 key on the keyboard; to enter Safe Mode with internet access, use the number 5 key.

2. Diagnose The Display

When Windows 10 loses its connection with the display, it can result in a black screen, per Windows Central.

Restarting the video driver and refreshing the connection with the monitor can be done with the Windows key + Ctrl + Shift + B keyboard shortcut.

If Windows 10 is responsive, users may also enter the "Project" flyout menu by pressing the Windows key + P keyboard shortcut. Then press the P key once again, then Enter to move between the various display modes to see whether the black screen goes away.

1. Hard Reset Laptop

Hard resetting the laptop will erase all of the information in its memory as well as any charges it may have. This is useful for recovering the screen on the laptop.

Power off the computer. Disconnect all of the laptop's peripheral devices. Take the battery out. (If the item cannot be removed, skip this step.) Disconnect the laptop's power cable. For roughly one minute, press and hold the power button on the laptop. Turn on the laptop by connecting the power cable. Power off the computer. Turn on the laptop and connect the battery. If this strategy works, users will notice that something begins to appear on their laptop screen.



