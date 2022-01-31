Apple Now Supports Unlisted Apps: How to Request a Link for an Unlisted App

Good news for app developers! Apple now supports unlisted apps in App Store.

In addition, there are some important factors to consider, including there link request for an unlisted app.

Apple Now Supports Unlisted Apps

Macrumors reported that Apple will now allow programmers to release unlisted apps through the App Store, which can only be accessed by those with a direct link.

While the unlisted apps are not searchable for the general public, App Store categories, charts, or recommendations, but they are available to administrators through Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

Moreover, the Cupertino-based technology company stated that unlisted apps are best for restricted audiences, such as attendees at a special event, members of an organization, research study participants, or a specific set of employees.

On the other hand, the tech giant also clarified that through a standard link that may be used on the App Store and Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager, specific audiences.

The said audiences that can be reached are the part-time employees, franchisees, partners, business affiliates, higher-education students, or conference participants.

"Employee-owned devices that aren't eligible to be managed through Apple School Manager or Apple Business Manager," Apple added on their post.

Additionally, this unlisted app feature can also be utilized by all of the App Store's supported regions.

However, developers must first file a request to Apple in order to get an app unlisted and obtain a link.

The Verge also added that apps that have only been allowed for private download on the Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager require additional actions from developers.

How to Request a Link for an Unlisted App

To further emphasize, Apple shared the detailed process of requesting a link for an unlisted app.

To acquire a link to an unlisted app, developers must first submit a request through this link.

After that, complete the request form if the app has not yet been reviewed or has been approved for public download on the App Store.

If the software was previously approved for private download through Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager, developers will need to create a new app record in App Store Connect, upload the binary, and set the distribution mode to Public before filling out the request form.

Afterwards, once the request was approved, the app's distribution method in the Pricing and Availability section of the app record will change to Unlisted App, and this will apply to any future versions of the app.

After it was changed to Unlisted, the usual app release procedure can then be followed.

Developers must keep in mind that apps that are not listed must be ready for final distribution.

Requests for beta or pre-release software will be rejected.

Following the approval, a link will be issued to the developer to access the software on the App Store as well as Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager.

If the app is already in the App Store, the current link will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, if the developer use a URL shortener, make sure to test the shortened link to make sure it works.

Anyone with access to the URL can use the unlisted apps. Consider including a security feature in your app to prevent unauthorized access.



