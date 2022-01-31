Brene Brown Tweets a Stop on Spotify Podcasts 'Unlocking Us' and 'Dare to Lead' Until Further Notice

Podcast host and author Brene Brown shocked fans with her sudden hiatus in Spotify.

She said there will be no new episodes for "Unlocking Us" and "Dare to Lead" communities.

Some people started speculating this could be Brown's act of protest against Joe Rogan's controversial podcast series.

For reference, Brown is a popular public speaker who specializes in self-help talks. Her research centers around shame, vulnerability and leadership.

Brown particularly became famous thanks to her TED talk back in 2010.

Brene Brown Podcast Series

It is worth noting that "Unlocking Us" only recently relaunched in Spotify. This talk show aimed to "deep dive into values" that could help listeners get a more "powerful way" of understanding their priorities.

When Brene tweeted the announcement, she gained 89 comments, 74 retweets and 727 likes.

“Unlocking Us” is back—and starting with a deep dive into values. I can’t think of a more powerful way to double down on ourselves than getting clear on our values. (P.S. Head to our home page for the exercise Barrett and I work through in this episode.) https://t.co/6sC9La0seI pic.twitter.com/vlMQ33f7zO — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) January 26, 2022

However, merely three days afterward, Brene tweeted she will "not be releasing any podcasts until further notice."

She apologized to the community and promised updates if the situation will change.

I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice. To our #UnlockingUs and #DaretoLead communities, I’m sorry and I'll let you know if and when that changes.



Stay awkward, brave, and kind. ❤️👊🏼❤️ — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) January 29, 2022



Her abrupt departure earned a bit of criticism among fans.

Twitter user bekind said suggested Brene should shut down her Facebook and Instagram along with Spotify.

Maybe deactivate your Facebook and Instagram because of disinformation and the horrific impact those apps have on children, which causes exponentially more harm than Spotify.



Values, Brene. Values. pic.twitter.com/QKenoteRBq — bekind (@cephlapo) January 30, 2022

One commenter called Brene "odd" because she seemingly stopped supporting "free speech."

Odd that a person who has expressed herself in many formats over the years is against other people expressing themselves about topics that she apparently does not like. That’s not how free speech works. — Sarah A. Downey (@SarahADowney) January 29, 2022



Other fans defended Brene and supported her ideals.

FYI, your broadcast is the only reason I have a Spotify account.



You’re my ideal of brave and strong. When folks, like you, in positions of power can make a statement to support truth, it needs to be done.@Sethrogen has knowingly spread misinformation on a deadly disease. — Mary Jo Forch (@jo_forch) January 30, 2022

Twitter user Kylie dropped an ambiguous comment, quoting Brene's line about integrity.

“Integrity is choosing courage over comfort. It's choosing what is right over what is fun, fast, or easy. It's choosing to practice your values rather than simply professing them.” - Brené Brown — Kylie Lewis (she/her) (@kylielewis) January 29, 2022



Read Also: Nintendo Copyright: YouTube Channel Wakens to 1300 Copyright Claims From Gaming Company

Brene Brown Spotify and Joe Rogan Podcast

The Verge noted that Brene's pause came shortly after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled out of Spotify.

The musicians did this as an act of protest against Joe Rogan's Podcast. Because of this, fans linked Brene's hiatus as her response against Spotify.



For reference, the Joe Rogan Experience is a controversial topic among streamers. This is because his content is accused of spreading "misleading and false claims" about Covid-19.

Streamers called his content "dangerous" because lives are at stake and collectively petitioned to remove his content from Spotify.

Although Spotify has yet to respond to these complaints, it subtly added a new feature on its platform about "advisory warnings on any podcast that discusses Covid 19."

This should ideally warn listeners about the streaming content.

According to BBC, CEO Daniel Ek wrote "it has become clear to me that we have an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time."

The situation is still progressing, so fans interested on Brene's podcast are recommended to wait for more updates.

Related Article: Apple to Now Allow Developers to Include Unlisted Apps on App Store: How to Submit Request