'Halo' Paramount+ TV Series Releases Trailer Ahead of March 24 Premiere

Paramount Plus has just started building fans' mood for the upcoming "Halo" TV series by giving them a two-minute-long trailer that boasts the show's all-out sci-fi adventures and superb visual effects.

"Halo," a new live-action series that is based on Xbox Game Studios' best-selling video game brand of the same name is set to premiere on March 24 on Paramount Plus.

The first few seconds of the trailer established a story that highlighted an emerging war between humans and aliens.

In its first 30 seconds, the trailer has already pampered fans with immersive action scenes by bringing in well-served bombing and firing visual effects, so it is only safe to expect that Paramount Plus will be showing a lot of high-rating scenes as the series rolls out.

The trailer focused on the story of Master Chief, who is portrayed by actor Pablo Schreiber, who embarked on various adventures in a time of war between the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) and an alien group popularly known as the Covenant.

With the current public health situation - and given the fact that the creative industry was also hit by the pandemic - it is a consoling idea that exciting series like this "Halo" is coming up soon.

Who is Master Chief?

Master Chief is a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier known as a Spartan, just as in the video game.

Although the plot of the TV show is yet unknown, the trailer shows that Master Chief defends mankind under the directives of the UNSC.

Aside from Pablo Schreiber, part of the series will be Natascha McElhone who will play the role of Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan program.

Jen Taylor also returns on her role as the voice of AI Cortana from the "Halo" video game.

Moreover, Marca Entertainment reported that the series will also include Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Jesse Tyler Ridgway, Danny Sapani, and Bokeem Woodbine.

Halo Silver Timeline

One of the concerns that came up when Paramount Plus released "Halo" is whether the series will follow the same continuity as the games or not.

According to Comicbook, the "Halo" TV series will unfold in its own continuity.

This is referred to as the "Silver Timeline," which is separate from the continuity that has been going on for more than two decades.

Although there are few fans who are kind of disappointed, this is something reassuring because it means that newcomers to the show will not have to worry about not knowing too much about the games.

"Halo" was first released in 2001 for Xbox.

For years, new things kept coming by pieces, like the "Halo Infinite" last year.

To give justice to the series and a story that its supporters deserve, the "Halo" TV series needs to maintain its quality based on the source material--and that would be revealed as we finally have the series flashing on our screens.

