'Magic: The Gathering' Latest Pack: 7 Cards to Look Out For in 'Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty'

"Magic: The Gathering" is officially launching its Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pack next month, which marks the return of a 20+ year old fan-favorite series.

Even better, the classic Kamigawa Japanese thematic was upgraded to a cybernetic civilization!

Welcome to the bright future of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty! Watch now to get the download on new #MTGNeon cards, mechanics, and more. pic.twitter.com/LS4DBNz8gT — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 28, 2022



According to The Toy Matrix, Kamigawa is now the home of full robots, body modifications, and neon lights.

It is one of the most high-tech planes in Magic.

However, there are also some old and classical elements mixed up in this civilization. Players will continue to meet kami, spirits, and nature folks among the cards.

Neon Dynasty: Kamigawa Spoilers MTG

The new Neon Dynasty will mix old and new mechanics together with its lore.

Note that the main storyline will follow the journey of ninja Planeswalker Kaito Shiquiki. This character teases a lot of story potential related to the lost Emperor of Kamigawa and the newly introduced wizards.

The Toy Matrix also listed seven cards to look forward to in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty:

The Shattered States Era: (Enchantment - Saga)

Nameless Conqueror: (Enchantment Creature - Human Samurai)

Simian Sling: (Artifact Creature - Equipment Monkey)

Goro-Goro Disciple of Ryusei: (Legendary Creature - Goblin Samurai)

Silver-Fur Master: (Creature - Rat Ninja)

Boseiju, Who Endures: (Legendary Land)

Tamiyo, Complete Sage: (Legendary Planeswalker -Tamiyo)

MTG Kamigawa Neon Dynasty

Aside from the strong cards and new mechanics, players should also watch out for the lower-rarity cards. These cards will still be essential to build a complete deck and might be necessary to build certain archetypes.

Dotesports listed the details for three Common and Uncommon dynasty cards. These are Moon Circuit Hacker, Awakened Awareness, and Armguard Familiar.

Moon-Circuit Hacker is a Common Enhancement Creature Human Ninja. Its first ability is Ninjutsu U, and its second ability lets players draw a card whenever they deal damage to an opponent.

This is a quick mechanic for the draw-and-discard effect.

Awakened Awareness is an Uncommon Enchantment Aura. Notably, it has three abilities, which are to enchant an artifact or creature, provide enchantment counters and improve base power.

This card should be useful and flexible to any type of gameplay.

Armguard Familiar is a Common Artifact Creature Equipment Beast. It can be equipped to a creature and provides a secondary ability to "reconfigure 4."

Note that this card will be a great Equipment choice.

It is worth noting that Neon Dynasty is yet to be released officially. Its cards are scheduled to debut digitally on Feb. 10 and worldwide tabletop on Feb. 18.

So, readers are advised to take these spoilers with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism.

Fans are recommended to sit in tight and wait for the launch date, which is less than a month away! By then, they should also save up a bit of money to buy the card packs before stocks run out!



